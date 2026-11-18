South Africa's environment minister says the shift away from coal will take time and needs a just transition, while African negotiators demand $277bn a year in climate finance at COP31 in Antalya.

South Africa's transition away from coal as its main energy source will be a gradual process that requires a just transition plan, environment minister David Maynier said on Tuesday at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

Speaking to Business Day on the sidelines of the talks, Maynier said negotiations made clear that moving away from fossil fuels would take place over time and must consider labour and other interests. Everybody accepts the transition to a low-carbon economy is going to take time and will need significant additional levels of support on one hand, he said. Everybody also accepts there needs to be a just energy transition in South Africa.

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Skills And Jobs For Coal Workers

We need to ensure that people who might be affected by the transition, for example workers, are upskilled, he said. Communities that might be affected are provided with opportunities. That is the big focus of our approach in South Africa on the just energy transition. The country has abundant coal reserves, making thermal power a key part of its energy mix.

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The climate debate in South Africa has centred on its widespread coal use and the government's insistence that the fossil fuel will remain in the energy mix for decades. The coal mining sector employs 90,977 people, according to Minerals Council South Africa. Over the next few days Maynier will represent South Africa's position when representatives from nearly 200 countries are locked in negotiations to set out the final outcomes of COP31.

In a speech to delegates on Tuesday, he said South Africa needed investment and climate finance of more than R250bn to fully implement adaptation actions in 2026-35. Ultimately, developed countries do have an obligation in terms of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement to support developing countries' transition to low-carbon economies, he said. While there has been some support, there has not been enough support.

COP31 Pushes For Fossil Fuel Phase Out

The Paris Agreement, signed at COP21 in Paris in December, binds signatory nations to holding the global average temperature increase to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C. A draft decision of COP31 calls for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels. That draft is a crucial point of interest for South Africa because its main source of power generation for energy security depends on coal.

Developing countries told delegates that without more investment in climate finance, calls to do more to fight climate change remain uncertain. A report by the UN Environment Programme released before COP31 emphasises the urgent need to reduce emissions.

The UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return says that with global temperature rise set to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, urgent and stringent cuts to greenhouse emissions are needed to minimise the magnitude and duration of overshoot and return to 1.5°C by the end of the century. This week politicians face crunch time in negotiations after the first week ended without countries finding common ground on the details of climate financing.

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Developing Nations Demand Climate Finance

Developing countries want rich nations to back climate change implementation with billions of dollars, not just pledges. African nations at COP31 told delegates on Tuesday that a transition away from fossil fuels towards low emissions depended on funds invested in a just energy transition, noting that many developed countries account for some of the world's highest emissions. African group of negotiators chairperson Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said African nations would not take on any new commitments without the means to fulfil them.

Africa has not come to Antalya to renegotiate promises; we have come to collect on them, she said, adding that the continent needs $277bn a year to implement plans in the fight against climate change. Agyeman-Rawlings said climate finance to African nations should not be in the form of debts from developed countries. Africa supports a just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels on Africa's terms, she said.

Africa Insists On Just Energy Transition

A just transition must be country-based on funding power, skills and jobs with workers and communities at the table, she said. We will accept no retreat on the agreement to triple adaptation finance; we will take on no new commitments without the means to fulfil them. Climate finance is not charity; it is an obligation under 9.1 of the Paris Agreement.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's energy minister, said negotiators were still far apart on financing for combating climate change and urged countries to make every effort to close the gap. A Kenyan climate justice advocate, Flavian Wanzala, took part in a demonstration organised by Climate Action Network International at the conference in Antalya on November 17 2026, according to Reuters. Business Day's costs of covering COP31 in Turkey have been covered by BrandSA.