SA's reputation at stake as xenophobic tensions rise; President Ramaphosa calls for decisive action in Ebola outbreak response

South Africa's reputation is under threat due to rising xenophobic tensions, according to experts. This could damage the country's standing in the global community. Similarly, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda requires decisive leadership, continental solidarity, early detection, and rapid reporting to prevent a wider regional crisis.

The world is watching: Experts warn rising xenophobic tensions could damage SA's reputation - As Africa confronts fresh Ebola outbreaks, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlights the importance of decisive leadership, continental solidarity, early detection, rapid reporting, and bold political action to contain the latest strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

South Africa stands in solidarity with the governments and communities affected, urging neighboring countries to strengthen preparedness, cross-border surveillance, and emergency coordination. The Ebola outbreaks serve as a reminder that, despite declining official development assistance, Africa must continue investing in resilient public health systems and regional health security architecture





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Xenophobic Tensions IFA Cyril Ramaphosa Africa Ebola Outbreaks Regional Security Development Assistance South Africa

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