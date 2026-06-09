SA's economy grows 0.5% in Q1 2026, despite manufacturing contraction

South Africa's economy has shown resilience in the face of the Middle East conflict, with a 0.5% growth rate in the first quarter of 2026. The finance, real estate and business services industry expanded by 0.9%, while the trade, catering and accommodation industry grew by 0.7%. However, the Iran war has triggered a fuel price shock, causing inflation fears and leading to a downgrade of the country's expected GDP growth rate.

South Africa 's economy grew by 0.5% in the first three months of 2026 compared to the previous quarter, a stronger-than-expected performance. This growth rate picked up from 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Despite the manufacturing industry shrinking by 0.8% over the quarter, the finance, real estate and business services industry expanded by 0.9%, while the trade, catering and accommodation industry grew by 0.7%. The mining sector also saw a 0.7% increase, driven by strong activity in platinum group metals and gold. GDP growth was boosted by strong exports, thanks in part to higher mining export values.

The official GDP data for the agriculture sector has been notoriously volatile and much disputed over recent years. In 2024, a study found miscalculations in the data, which has since been restated. The latest GDP number will bolster optimism that South Africa can deliver stronger growth in 2026 than the 1.1% it saw last year.

However, the Iran war, which started in February, has triggered a fuel price shock, causing inflation fears. The South African Reserve Bank has hiked rates earlier this month and downgraded its expected GDP growth rate for the year to 1.2% from 1.4% earlier, due to the impact of the Iran war and recent severe flooding in the Eastern and Western Cape.

The first-quarter GDP number only includes the first month of the war, which has been raging since the end of February. The economy's resilience in the face of these shocks will be closely watched in the coming months





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South Africa Economy GDP Growth Iran War Fuel Price Shock Inflation Fears GDP Growth Rate Manufacturing Contraction Finance Industry Growth Trade Industry Growth Mining Sector Growth Export Growth

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