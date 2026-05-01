SA’s defending champs ready to rise above setbacks at World Relays

South Africa’s relay teams are preparing for the World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, despite facing significant challenges due to key athlete withdrawals. The defending champions in both the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m events are determined to compete despite the absence of star athletes like Wayde van Niekerk.

South Africa 's defending champions are preparing to compete at the World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana , despite facing significant setbacks due to a number of key athlete withdrawals.

Both the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams enter the competition as reigning champions, having achieved impressive victories at the previous event in Guangzhou, China. The women’s 4x400m team also contributed to South Africa’s success last year, securing a bronze medal.

However, the team composition this year is considerably different, with several prominent athletes unavailable due to injury or medical reasons. The men’s 4x400m team, while impacted, retains a core group of its winning quartet from last year: Lythe Pillay, Udeme Okon, Leendert Koekemoer, and Zakithi Nene.

The absence of 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who suffered an injury at the National Championships, is a notable loss, but the remaining team members are in good form, with Nene achieving a season’s best time and Koekemoer setting a new national junior record. They are determined to challenge the host nation, Botswana, who are current world champions and Olympic silver medallists.

The men’s 4x100m team has been more severely affected, with only Akani Simbine and Bradley Nkoana remaining from the gold-winning team. Injuries to Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswanganyi, along with the late withdrawal of Sinesipho Dambile, have necessitated the inclusion of Cheswill Johnson, Mvuyo Moss, Retshidisitswe Mlenga, and Tsebo Matsotso. Johnson, transitioning from the long jump due to an ankle injury, brings promising speed to the team.

The women’s 4x400m squad will be without Zeney Geldenhuys, Miranda Coetzee, and Shirley Nekhubui. Marlie Viljoen, recently setting a new 300m national record, has been appointed team captain and remains optimistic despite the absences. The team’s primary goal is to reach the final.

Additionally, South Africa will field women’s 4x100m and mixed 4x400m teams, the latter aiming to qualify for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Akani Simbine experienced a cramp during a recent meet but assures it won’t affect his performance. Despite the challenges, the South African athletes are focused on defending their titles and showcasing their capabilities on the international stage.

The team is embracing the pressure and aiming to deliver strong performances in Gaborone, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity





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World Relays South Africa Athletics Wayde Van Niekerk Akani Simbine Botswana

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