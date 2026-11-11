South Africa's Q3 2026 Unemployment Rate Rises to 33.7% as 8.6 Million Are Jobless

Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey for July to September 2026 shows the official unemployment rate edged up to 33.7%, with 8.6 million people jobless and 17 million outside the labour force.

South Africa's official unemployment rate increased slightly from 33.6% in the second quarter of 2026 to 33.7% in the third quarter, according to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday, 10 November.

The number of employed people increased by 101,000 to 16.8 million, while the number of unemployed people grew by 97,000 to 8.6 million, expanding the labour force to approximately 25.4 million. The official rate measures unemployment within the labour force aged 15 to 64, broadly those working or actively seeking and available for work. It does not include everyone without a job. Stats SA divides the working-age population into three broad categories: employed, unemployed and people outside the labour force.

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Survey Methods Define Employed And Unemployed

The QLFS is a household-based sample survey subject to sampling and other errors. Employed people are those who worked for at least one hour during the survey's reference week, or who have a job or business but were temporarily absent. This includes formal, informal and self-employed workers. Unemployed people are those without a job who are available to work and have actively taken steps to find employment during the reference period.

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There are also provisions for people due to start a job or business. People outside the labour force, also called economically inactive, are neither employed nor officially unemployed. This group includes students, retired people, homemakers, those unable to work, and discouraged work-seekers. In the third quarter of 2026, 17 million people were outside the labour force, a decrease of 82,000 compared with the previous quarter.

This includes 3.7 million discouraged work-seekers, whose number increased by 70,000. Discouraged work-seekers want to work and are available but have stopped actively looking, often because they believe no suitable opportunities exist. They fall outside the official unemployment definition. Other available job-seekers decreased by 1,000 to 860,000, while unavailable job-seekers remained unchanged at 44,000.

Potential Labour Force Includes Discouraged Workers

Together these groups form the potential labour force, which rose by 69,000 to 4.6 million. A further 12.4 million people were outside the labour force for other reasons. Stats SA describes the potential labour force as people available but not seeking work, or seeking but unavailable to start. The official rate is calculated as unemployed people divided by the total labour force.

The labour force comprises employed and officially unemployed people and excludes those outside it, including discouraged work-seekers. The calculation is 8,578,000 unemployed people divided by the total labour force of 25,418,000 (16,840,000 employed plus 8,578,000 unemployed), multiplied by 100, which equals approximately 33.7%. This is why the official rate should not be read as the percentage of all working-age South Africans without jobs. Stats SA also publishes broader measures of labour underutilisation.

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Broader Unemployment Measures Show Provincial Differences

Its broader measure combining unemployment and the potential labour force reached 44.0%. That captures people available but not seeking work, or seeking but unavailable, alongside the officially unemployed. The broader measure reaches 55.0% in North West and 49.2% in KwaZulu-Natal, against 25.2% in the Western Cape, showing wide provincial differences in labour market distress. The Eastern Cape illustrates why the level and direction deserve separate attention.

Its rate fell from 47.5% to 44.3%, while employment increased by 36,000, yet it retained the highest official unemployment rate. In the Western Cape, Stats SA recorded the largest quarterly employment gain at 48,000. The Free State and Mpumalanga lost 34,000 and 30,000 employed people respectively. Those additional unemployed people cannot all be counted as retrenchments.

Net Changes Reflect Household Labor Movements

These are net changes in the number of people in each category, with people moving between employment, unemployment and being outside the labour force. For households weighing up where to look for work, provincial figures offer a more useful starting point than the national headline alone, though averages describe only the wider labour market.

They cannot tell a jobseeker their personal chance of landing a job, whether an employer needs their qualification, or what the salary will cover after transport and accommodation. Discouragement also changes comparisons across provinces. The QLFS is a sample survey, so small quarterly movements need that context, and it cannot predict which vacancies will be available next month.