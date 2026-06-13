SA Rugby Uses SA A Match to Capture Young Talents for International Future

South African Rugby is using the SA A clash with Zimbabwe to tie emerging players to the country, designating SA A as its second team under World Rugby rules to secure their international allegiance.

South African Rugby (SA Rugby ) is set to leverage the upcoming South Africa A match against Zimbabwe as an opportunity to secure the international allegiance of several promising young talents.

Among those named in the squad are Junior Boks captain Riley Norton, props Danie Kruger and Oliver Reid, hookers Liam van Wyk and Siphosethu Mnebelele, flyhalves Vusi Moyo and Yaqeen Ahmed, centre Markus Muller, and versatile backs Luan Giliomee and Zekhethelo Siyaya. The SA A team will be coached by Mzwandile Stick in Gqeberha next Saturday, in a double-header that also includes the Springboks facing the Barbarians.

SA Rugby is due to announce the full teams on Tuesday, with the SA A selection carrying major consequences regarding player eligibility. According to World Rugby Regulation 8, each union can designate a second senior representative team alongside its main Test side. Representing either the national team or this designated second team binds a player to that country internationally.

Since World Rugby no longer allows Under-20 sides to serve as the second team, SA Rugby has officially designated SA A as its second-tier national representative. Consequently, any player who takes the field for SA A against Zimbabwe will become permanently tied to South Africa for international purposes, a process often referred to as being "captured.

" The sole pathway to represent another nation afterward would be through World Rugby's birthright provisions and by completing a mandatory three-year stand-down period. Rassie Erasmus, speaking this week, highlighted the strategic importance: "We hope to get some guys comfortable in the set-up. The second thing is to get them into our game plan and the way we want to do things.

The SA A team also captures quite a lot of players because it is our second-ranked team and we are playing against a nation that is going to the World Cup.

" This move comes amid growing concerns about talent drain, as several South African schoolboys have been recruited into northern hemisphere development pathways over the past year





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SA Rugby SA A Zimbabwe Player Capture World Rugby Regulation 8 Eligibility Junior Boks Rassie Erasmus

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