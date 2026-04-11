SA Rugby Mourns the Loss of Beloved Stormers Manager Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon

SA Rugby and the wider rugby community are in mourning following the untimely passing of Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon, the long-serving and beloved team manager of the Stormers. Tributes have poured in, celebrating his dedication, humility, and lasting impact on the sport and those around him. His legacy of service and devotion will be remembered.

SA Rugby is leading the tributes following the untimely passing of Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon, the beloved Stormers team manager. The news, announced on Saturday, has sent shockwaves throughout the South African rugby community, with prominent figures expressing their deep sorrow and offering condolences to his family and colleagues. Mark Alexander, the president of SA Rugby, expressed the collective grief, stating that Solomon's death was a heavy blow to everyone involved in the sport.

The rugby fraternity is remembering Solomon not only for his dedication and professionalism, but also for the personal relationships he cultivated throughout his long tenure with the Stormers. Solomon's presence on the touchline was a constant and comforting sight for fans, and his absence will be deeply felt.\Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon's contributions to South African rugby spanned over two decades, starting with his joining the Stormers setup in 2004. He served as team manager through more than 350 matches, consistently demonstrating unwavering dedication and commitment to the team and its players. His role went far beyond administrative duties; he was a mentor, a supporter, and a friend to many. Alexander highlighted Solomon's humility and generosity, noting that he always prioritized the well-being of those around him. Solomon's impact extended beyond the Stormers, touching the lives of coaches, colleagues, and players at every level of the game. He was a familiar and respected figure, known for his quiet dedication and positive influence. The SA Rugby family recognizes the profound loss and promises that Solomon's legacy of service and devotion to rugby will be forever remembered. Alexander specifically extended heartfelt condolences to Pearl, Nina, Chad, and all of Solomon's other loved ones and the Stormers community, assuring them that his impact will continue to live on in all those whose lives he touched. \The outpouring of tributes reflects the high regard in which Solomon was held, showcasing his profound impact on the sport and the lives of those around him. His commitment to the Stormers and South African rugby was unwavering, and his passing leaves a significant void. The entire rugby community is mourning the loss of a true servant of the game, a man who dedicated his life to supporting and guiding others. The legacy of Christopher 'Chippie' Solomon is one of unwavering dedication, humility, and genuine care for the people and the sport he loved. His memory will be cherished, and his contributions will continue to inspire those who knew him and those who will learn about his remarkable career. The outpouring of love and respect highlights the importance of individuals like Solomon within the broader landscape of South African sports. The impact he had on the team and on individuals will never be forgotten and will serve as a continuous reminder of his dedication and passion for the game of rugby





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