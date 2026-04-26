SA Rugby Expresses Concern Over Potential Lions Touring Model Changes

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer has voiced concerns regarding reports that the British & Irish Lions are considering changes to their traditional 12-year touring rotation, potentially excluding South Africa. The Lions are exploring new tour destinations like France, Japan, and the Americas, raising fears about the future of the iconic tours in South Africa.

The future of the British & Irish Lions tours, and specifically South Africa 's place within that tradition, is currently under scrutiny following reports that the Lions are contemplating a shift away from their established 12-year rotation model.

This model, which has dictated the touring schedule between South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia since 1989, is now being questioned as the Lions explore potential new destinations including France, Japan, and the Americas. The current schedule indicates a return to South Africa in 2033, but this is no longer guaranteed as discussions around expanding the tour’s reach gain momentum.

Rian Oberholzer, the CEO of SA Rugby, has expressed significant concern over these developments, emphasizing the potential loss for South African rugby and the detrimental impact on the long-standing relationship between the two entities. He highlighted the financial challenges faced during the 2021 tour, which took place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, severely limiting revenue generation opportunities.

The 2021 tour, despite its challenges, underscored the immense value of the Lions tours, as evidenced by the record profits announced by Rugby Australia following the recent tour to Australia – a staggering A$70 million. This financial benefit is a key factor in the Lions’ consideration of alternative touring models, as exploring new markets could potentially yield even greater economic returns. The potential shift in touring strategy isn’t solely driven by financial considerations.

The Lions are also looking to grow the game globally and tap into emerging rugby markets. While acknowledging the importance of expanding the sport’s footprint, former Scotland No 8 and two-time Lions tourist, John Beattie, voiced his sadness at the prospect of South Africa being excluded from the regular rotation.

He understands the need to explore new territories but believes that abandoning the traditional touring schedule would be a significant loss for the sport and for South African rugby in particular. The Lions tours are more than just sporting events; they represent a unique cultural exchange and a significant boost to the economies of the host nations. South Africa has a rich history with the Lions, and the tours have consistently generated immense excitement and passion among fans.

The 12-year rotation has provided a predictable framework for planning and investment, allowing South Africa to prepare adequately for each tour and maximize its benefits. Any disruption to this system would create uncertainty and potentially hinder the development of the game in the country. The financial implications of losing a Lions tour every 12 years would be substantial, impacting not only SA Rugby but also the broader tourism industry.

The debate surrounding the Lions’ future touring model raises broader questions about the balance between tradition and innovation in rugby. While embracing new markets is crucial for the sport’s global growth, it’s equally important to preserve the historical significance and cultural value of established events like the Lions tours.

The Lions’ decision will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences, not only for South Africa but also for New Zealand and Australia, who also rely on the tours for both financial and sporting benefits. Oberholzer’s plea underscores the importance of maintaining the existing rotation, particularly given the challenges South Africa faced in hosting the 2021 tour during the pandemic. He argues that the Lions should honor their commitment to the traditional schedule, especially considering South Africa’s dedication to the partnership.

The situation calls for a collaborative approach, involving all stakeholders – SA Rugby, the Lions, World Rugby, and the other potential host nations – to find a solution that balances the need for growth with the preservation of tradition. The outcome will shape the future of the British & Irish Lions tours for generations to come and will have a lasting impact on the global rugby landscape.

The financial success of the Australian tour serves as a powerful argument for the continued value of the existing model, but the allure of untapped markets may prove too strong to resist. Ultimately, the decision rests with the Lions, and their choice will determine whether South Africa remains a cornerstone of this iconic sporting event





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British & Irish Lions SA Rugby Rian Oberholzer Touring Model South Africa Rugby Australia John Beattie World Rugby New Zealand Australia

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