Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches over comments about officiating in South Africa's loss to France. SA Rugby is seeking a full misconduct hearing, hoping it can be expedited before Saturday's game against Ireland.

Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches after comments about officiating in South Africa's loss to France. The sanction was handed down by an independent World Rugby panel and takes immediate effect.

Subject to an appeal, the Springbok head coach will miss Saturday's fixture against Ireland and the Nations Championship finals weekend, as well as the Springboks' first four games of 2027. SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing following the sanctioning. The federation said it respected the disciplinary process but wanted Erasmus to have an opportunity to contextualise his comments and assure the panel that he did not intend to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.

Also read Rassie Erasmus banned for six matches by World Rugby after ‘match-fixing’ comments

SA Rugby Requests Expedited Misconduct Hearing

SA Rugby said it trusted the hearing could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge. The union added it would not make any further comment until the hearing could be completed. The outcome will be an important next development in a disciplinary dispute that has placed the Springbok coach's international match-day involvement under scrutiny. The ban was imposed under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July 2026.

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The framework was introduced with backing from national unions, competitions, International Rugby Match Officials and the International Rugby Players' Association. It operates alongside Regulation 18 and aims to provide a consistent approach to public criticism of match officials. The standing Match Official Abuse committee is chaired by Australian senior counsel Adam Casselden SC. The panel used a decision-making matrix to assess Erasmus's comments against defined criteria.

It found that his remarks about the match television match official suggested officials had acted with bias or prejudice, or had deliberately influenced the result. The committee ruled that, taken as a whole, the comments represented an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the officials. The panel also considered the timing and reach of his statements, alongside the allegations of bias and bad faith.

Erasmus Questions French Tackle Sanctions

The comments were made at a press conference in Dublin on Monday, ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship showdown against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Erasmus said there had been potential manipulation of the game against France. He claimed France escaped sanction for 17 knee-drop tackles in South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat in Paris last Friday. He suggested officials missed 17 illegal tackles against his side at the Stade de France.

He questioned whether manipulation of the result explained why such incidents were not picked up by officials during matches. Erasmus pointed out that more than 15 knee-drop tackles from France went unpunished, despite World Rugby having identified this as something that would be strictly officiated this season. Erasmus also questioned whether manipulation explained why the television match official failed to intervene. Speaking about the TMO, he said: The TMO does not come in once.

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I am not saying he is wrong. I am saying if he did not see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and he decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing? Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game?

Suspension Bars Erasmus From Stadium Access

Erasmus further predicted Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast would be cleared on a technicality despite being cited against Fiji. He also suggested the Boks were treated differently when it came to disciplinary matters compared to the northern hemisphere teams. The suspension applies to international matches and prevents Erasmus from having any match-day involvement with the team. He is barred from coaching or providing direct or indirect contact to players and team management on match days.

He is also prohibited from entering the stadium, coaches' box, playing enclosure or technical area. The suspension prevents him from approaching or communicating with match officials on match days. Erasmus is also barred from taking part in any match official feedback process and from carrying out media duties during the suspension. World Rugby said: Robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches.

Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official's integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse. Erasmus was given a two-month ban from all rugby involvement and a 10-and-a-half month suspension from involvement with the Springboks on matchdays after criticising Australian referee Nic Berry during the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

SA Rugby Races Clock Ahead Of Dublin Clash

With Saturday's must-win Dublin clash fast approaching, SA Rugby is racing against the clock to have Erasmus's side heard before kickoff.