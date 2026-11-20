South Africa recorded 5,590 murders between July and September 2026, a 3.5% decline from the previous year, but about 60 people were still murdered daily, with the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal facing the highest risk.

About 60 people were murdered every day in South Africa between July and September 2026, though murders fell by 3.5% compared with the same period last year.

Police recorded 5,590 murders in the second quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year, which is 204 fewer than the 5,794 recorded a year earlier. Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia released the latest statistics in Pretoria on Friday. He said violent crime remains far too high despite a drop in murders. Contact crimes, which are crimes against a person, dropped by 2.3% overall.

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Cachalia Warns Violent Crime Remains Far Too High

Cachalia said he was pleased that the decline in murder that started in 2024-2025 has continued unabated, but warned there was little to celebrate. He said violent crime, despite this downward trend, remains far too high, adding that crime statistics are not merely numbers. Most of the victims were men. Of the 5,549 murder victims whose sex and age could be checked, 4,819 were adult men, 581 were adult women and 149 were children.

The most common cause was an argument or a fight, which led to 955 murders. The quarter also saw mass killings, including 18 people shot dead at a tavern in Wedela, Gauteng. The Eastern Cape has the highest risk of being murdered, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng had the most murders in total, with 1,418 people killed.

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The Western Cape had 208 of the 261 gang-related murders and 47 of the 81 taxi-related murders. Cachalia also spoke about two police officers killed in recent days. Station commander Lt-Col Thokozani Gloria Sithole died last week in a shootout during an operation she was leading in response to a business robbery near Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal. Sgt Madikizela was killed earlier this week during an operation in Lwandeni, Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape.

Police Officers Face Grave Dangers While Tackling Crime

Cachalia said these tragic events highlight the dangers law enforcement officials face while trying to tackle crime and keep communities safe. Between July and September, 15 police officers were murdered, down from 23 a year earlier. National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said Sithole will be buried this weekend in Ladysmith. He said she fought bravely until the end.

Masemola said 21 suspects were arrested for killing police officers during the period, and 12 were convicted. There was good news in other areas. Carjackings dropped by 16.8% and truck hijackings by 27.9%. Robberies at homes fell by 7% and reported sexual offences by 2.7%.

Cachalia said this marked a change after 13 years, from 2012 to 2025, when most violent crime categories were rising. But some crimes went the wrong way. Attempted murders rose by 3%, kidnappings by 3.4% from 4,772 cases to 4,934, and cash-in-transit robberies from 24 to 36. Masemola said the rise in cash-in-transit robberies remains a serious concern, given the levels of violence and the use of high-calibre firearms associated with these crimes.

He said 55 most wanted suspects have been arrested in connection with these robberies since July 1, and six were shot dead during confrontations with police. The numbers are hardest to read when it comes to women and children. Police recorded 9,908 rapes. Of the 9,705 cases in which the sex and age of the victim could be verified, 4,362 victims were children under 18, 5,116 were adult women and 227 were adult men.

Mass Arrests Target Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

Cachalia said victims cannot be expected to carry the burden of a system that should serve them. Masemola said more than 10,000 people were arrested for gender-based violence and femicide, and 668 were sentenced to prison, 88 of them to life. Schools and campuses were not spared. Ten murders and 103 rapes took place on educational premises.

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Of the rapes, 50 happened at schools, 32 at tertiary institutions, 13 at day-care centres and eight at special needs schools. Police added that these are crime scenes and not all the victims were pupils or students. Cachalia pointed to alcohol and firearms as two big drivers of violence. Police recorded 8,201 alcohol-related contact crimes, including 271 murders, and another 235 murders happened in or around liquor outlets such as taverns and shebeens.

Firearms and Alcohol Identified as Major Violence Drivers

Firearms were used in 2,552 murders, more than any other weapon. That includes 732 murders in the Western Cape, 675 in Gauteng and 560 in KwaZulu-Natal. Cachalia said a firearm turns a dispute into a death. Masemola said police shut down 6,495 illegal liquor outlets and seized 3,799 illegal firearms during the quarter.

He said every illegal firearm removed from circulation is a potential life saved. Nearly 3,000 murders took place in public places such as streets, parks and open fields, and public places also accounted for 1,547 reported rapes in the sample police analysed. Eight murders and 103 rapes happened in abandoned or unfinished buildings. Cachalia said safe infrastructure is crime prevention.

Some police stations carry a heavy load. Delft recorded 1,016 contact crime cases, and Inanda 980. There were signs of hope elsewhere. Mfuleni recorded 222 fewer cases than last year, Nyanga 116 fewer and Khayelitsha 87 fewer.

Masemola said police arrested 222,441 suspects through Operation Shanela between July and September, and detectives traced and arrested another 29,343 wanted suspects linked to serious and violent crimes. These included 1,670 arrests for murder and 1,711 for attempted murder. He said arrests alone are not enough, adding that 3,292 accused people were sentenced to prison, 186 of them to life, including 63 murderers and 120 rapists.

In the past 72 hours, police dismantled a drug laboratory worth an estimated R100m in Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal. Masemola said it was about the 15th major drug lab dismantled in 12 months, with a combined value of more than R2.4bn. Police also arrested a 44-year-old man linked to the murder of MK Party organiser and councillor candidate Lastborn Thobelani Shazi, who was shot at home on November 2.