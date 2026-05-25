SA Justice Ministers Meet to Tackle Xenophobia and Illegal Immigration

South African Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Ministers will meet to address the rising issue of xenophobia and illegal immigration, following violent protests in various parts of the country. The meeting is expected to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and will cover the creation of a national action plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance.

Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave SA as official pleads for xenophobic attacks to end Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave South Africa after a SA official has expressed concern over the growing number of violent protests against undocumented immigrants.

The SA Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Ministers are set to convene an emergency meeting to take steps against xenophobia, following recent violent protests in various parts of the country. The meeting will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and will be attended by all the security cluster Ministers and senior officials responsible for national security





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Xenophobia Illegal Immigration National Action Plan Racism Racial Discrimination

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