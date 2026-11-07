South Africa faces higher US trade costs after Trump excludes it from Agoa

President Trump has told President Ramaphosa that South Africa will be excluded from Agoa from next year, raising the cost of doing business with the US even as most exports already enter under WTO most favoured nation terms.

South Africa will be excluded from the US African Growth and Opportunity Act ( Agoa) starting next year, US President Donald Trump told President Cyril Ramaphosa in a letter this week.

The move will raise the cost of doing business with the world largest economy, even though alternative trade systems remain in place. Exports to the US are now expected to be administered through the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) and the World Trade Organisation most favoured nation (MFN) provisions. Agoa has been the main framework granting preferential access to South African goods.

Also read US plans to end South Africa AGOA benefits from 2027, risking up to 10,000 jobs

Limited Economic Impact of Agoa Exclusion

Saul Levin, executive director of Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies, said exclusion from Agoa does not end all trade between the two countries. He said the act gave helpful provisions to exporters in strategic sectors, but the direct economic impact of losing it is limited and the removal is not a surprise. The removal of Agoa benefits is small compared to the earlier Trump tariffs, Levin told Business Times.

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He said the MFN rate now applied is not significantly higher, but not being in Agoa raises the cost of doing business with the US and the cost of some South African goods there. The value of South African exports to the US that enjoyed Agoa preferences amounts to about $1.6bn (R26.4bn) to $1.7bn. GSP benefits have largely been integrated into, or run alongside, Agoa, and bilateral trade reached $28.8bn in 2025.

Between 74% and 90% of total South African goods exported to the US are administered under MFN rules. Those shipments make up the balance of South Africa roughly $16.5bn in annual US-bound exports. Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau said Agoa, while important, did not constitute the totality of the economic relationship between the two countries.

Declining US South Africa Trade Relations

In 2025, about 89% of South African exports to the US entered under ordinary WTO most favoured nation terms, while about 10% entered under Agoa, down from 28% in 2024. Agoa exports were valued at about $1.7bn in 2025, down from $4bn in 2024, Tau said. Agoa exports represented about 1% of South Africa total global exports. Levin said it was clear from these and other actions that Trump does not consider South Africa a strategic partner.

He said it is unlikely the country would be back in Agoa during Trump term. Since democracy, the US has worked closely with the South African government on many important issues, Levin said, adding that the two countries do not always agree but have had strategic co-operation. He said the removal from Agoa further contributes to a declining relationship and undermines the importance of the US working with one of the largest economies in Africa.

Critical minerals aside, Levin said there is less ambition in the current US administration towards Africa in general. There are now 19 African countries excluded from Agoa, which he said undermines the overall usefulness of the measure. Critical minerals remain an important consideration in US trade with South Africa and the region, Levin said.

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Trade in these commodities is robust and considerable, but it is largely conducted by private companies and at this stage is not impacted by bilateral relations or threats of retaliatory trade action. Even before Trump, Levin said, the concern had been that South Africa, as an upper-middle-income country, would graduate out of Agoa. Keeping South Africa in Agoa had therefore been a strategic move by the US. He said some companies and products would be negatively impacted.

Since last year, government and industry associations have urged exporters to diversify and find new markets. Levin said a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the US and South Africa would be a good thing. Such agreements, if done properly, take time to negotiate and agree.

US Midterm Elections Offer New Hope

Terry Gale, chair of Exporters Western Cape, said the US midterm elections, where the Democratic Party won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate from Trump Republican Party, opened a fresh opportunity for South Africa to avert its exclusion from Agoa. The stunning Republican defeat in the US midterm elections has changed the political landscape in Washington, Gale said.

For South Africa, he said, it creates an opportunity to mount an urgent diplomatic effort to avert exclusion from Agoa. Gale proposed that a mission to the US carry a clear presidential mandate and be supported by credible representatives of business, organised labour and the government. That mission, he said, must arrive with practical proposals. Washington has cited trade and investment barriers, corruption, national security and foreign policy concerns, Gale said.

South Africa should seek precise, measurable requirements for continued eligibility, address substantiated concerns within its constitutional framework and demonstrate how preserving the relationship serves American as well as South African interests.