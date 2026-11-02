SA Exports May Survive AGOA Exclusion Amid Trade Uncertainty

Wandile Sihlobo argues that losing AGOA preferences would raise tariffs by only 3.4 percent. South African agriculture proves exports can thrive under pressure by diversifying markets.

South Africa awaits the United States decision on the African Growth and Opportunity Act today, as analyst Wandile Sihlobo asserts that exclusion from the preferential trade deal would not be the economic catastrophe many fear.

Historical Context of AGOA Graduation

Discussions regarding whether South Africa will remain in or graduate from the US African Growth and Opportunity Act have been ongoing for years. The political landscape has shifted significantly, yet the fundamental questions about eligibility persist. In two thousand fourteen, experts noted that South Africa was an upper-middle-income country expected to transition to a full bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

Also read POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | US set to decide SA’s Agoa eligibility

At that time, the Southern African Customs Union complicated matters by preventing bilateral deals without regional consent. South Africa lobbied to maintain benefits from the unilateral approach. Had the nation pursued graduation then, the current anxiety among stakeholders might have been avoided entirely.

Tariff Impact on US Market Competitiveness

Some critics mistakenly frame exclusion from the agreement as a complete ban from the American market, which is factually incorrect. If South Africa is excluded, it would face an additional Most Favoured Nation tariff of around three point four percent on top of existing levies. Currently, some South African goods enter the US at a twelve point five percent Liberation Day tariff rate.

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Without the agreement, these specific tariffs would rise to fifteen point nine percent. This increase would slightly reduce the competitiveness of certain products in the United States. However, this challenge is manageable compared to past periods when South African goods faced much higher tariffs and still competed effectively.

Agricultural Sector Resilience and Data

The agricultural sector provides a strong example of this resilience. In two thousand twenty-five, South African farming faced tariffs of approximately thirty percent. Despite this heavy burden, agricultural exports to the United States remained robust, totaling five hundred four million dollars, a slight three percent decline from the previous year.

Exporters capitalized on a ninety-day pause in the second quarter of two thousand twenty-five, shipping larger volumes than usual. However, exports cooled in subsequent quarters, falling eleven percent to one hundred forty-four million dollars in the third quarter and sharply dropping thirty-nine percent to eighty-one million dollars in the final quarter.

Diversification and Future Market Strategy

Despite quarterly fluctuations, annual performance was encouraging, with exports increasing by fifty-six percent from the first quarter of two thousand twenty-six to the second quarter, reaching one hundred twenty-three million dollars. The reduction in tariffs from thirty percent to twelve point five percent was a major driver of this growth.

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The United States remains a vital market, accounting for about four percent of South African agricultural exports. Key products include citrus, berries, grapes, raisins, wine, juices, apples, pears, apricots, and nuts. This data suggests that while graduation is challenging, it is not catastrophic. The narrative must emphasize the need to diversify into Asia and the Middle East. However, diversification does not replace the need to retain access to the European Union, United Kingdom, and African markets.