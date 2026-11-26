South African drug maker Aspen is preparing to manufacture alimatravir, a monthly HIV prevention pill, before final trial results are in. But the government could still buy it from a cheaper supplier outside South Africa.

South African drug maker Aspen is preparing to manufacture alimatravir, a new monthly HIV prevention pill, before scientists have proved it works. The government could still buy it from a cheaper supplier outside South Africa.

Aspen Prepares Monthly HIV Prevention Pill Production

It is the first time Aspen has started preparing to make a medicine before the final trial results are in, says Aspen executive Stavros Nicolaou. The aim is to get the pill to people faster if it works. MSD, known as Merck in the US and Canada, is developing the pill. In July, MSD licensed seven generic manufacturers, including Aspen, to make cheaper versions for 129 low- and middle-income countries if the drug is approved.

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MSD granted the licences before recruitment for the final-stage trials was complete, a move the company says is a first in HIV prevention. On November 2, MSD announced that adult recruitment had been completed for two large, final-stage trials. Results could be available in the second half of 2027. But making the pill here does not mean the health department will buy it from Aspen.

We do not yet know what any of the manufacturers would charge for this pill. The government has a history of awarding its medicine contracts to cheaper suppliers, often from India. That is a concern for Nicolaou, who says the government encourages local medicine manufacturing but does not always support it when awarding contracts, as has happened with recent HIV treatment tenders.

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Early studies and modelling suggest that alimatravir reaches potentially protective levels in the body within about an hour of taking it. That is much faster than lenacapavir (LEN), which, according to South Africa's health department, starts protecting against HIV on day three, provided the injections and oral loading doses have been taken as prescribed. But whether this translates into protection against infection in the case of alimatravir still needs to be confirmed in large clinical trials.

MSD Shifts Manufacturing Strategy For Faster Access

Usually, manufacturers wait for final trial results before investing in production. But that can delay access to new medicines by months, even years, because it takes a long time to get the technology, equipment and facilities in place to make a particular medicine. MSD wants to change that.

It is giving manufacturers technical information on how to make alimatravir, what Paul Schaper, MSD's associate vice-president for global public policy, calls a recipe book, and helping them prepare applications for regulatory approval. MSD learnt this approach during Covid-19, when it licensed manufacturers to prepare production of its treatment, molnupiravir, before the treatment was approved for emergency use. If alimatravir passes its trials and receives regulatory approval, MSD plans to supply it until generic manufacturers are ready.

Schaper told Bhekisisa MSD would supply it at a no-profit price in the 129 countries, including South Africa, covered by the licences. The company has not announced what price that would be. Aspen was not among the companies initially licensed by Gilead Sciences, the company that makes lenacapavir, to make generic LEN and has since stopped pursuing a licence. Its caution comes partly from Covid-19.

Aspen manufactured Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and secured the right to supply its own branded version, Aspenovax, across Africa. But production for Johnson & Johnson ended and no orders for Aspenovax materialised. Nicolaou says the monthly pill is a smaller gamble and makes more sense for Aspen because tablets are easier and cheaper to make than injections. Injections need specialised equipment and extra care to keep them sterile.

Once bitten, twice shy, Nicolaou says. A published estimate puts the cost of making a generic version of alimatravir at as little as $4.49 (roughly R77) per person per year to make, including a profit margin. But that is not the price governments would necessarily pay. And Aspen has not said what it would charge.

Health Department Weighs Local Manufacturing Priority

But when the national health department chooses which supplier to buy from, price is only one factor, spokesperson Foster Mohale told Bhekisisa. If South Africa's medicines regulator approves and registers alimatravir, the department would consider buying it under its usual rules. Mohale said the department gives priority to local manufacturing but also weighs affordability, how well a medicine works and whether it can be provided over the long term.

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That still leaves Aspen without an answer on whether making the pill here would give it an edge in a tender. A recent court case illustrates the difficulty local manufacturers face. In October, the Pretoria high court ordered the health department to reconsider suppliers for two HIV treatment medicines after Cipla Medpro Manufacturing, the Durban-based subsidiary of an Indian drug maker, challenged the tender process. The ruling put Cipla back in contention, but did not guarantee it a contract.

The case raises a wider question: how much should making a medicine here count when the government decides who to buy from? The government and drug makers are looking at that question through a joint task force set up at President Cyril Ramaphosa's request. One of its priorities is giving preference to locally made medicines. Nicolaou, who leads the industry's delegation, hopes the task force will help the government support local manufacturing while keeping medicines affordable.

Until then, Aspen cannot be certain that government orders will justify its investment. When HIV prevention activist Yvette Raphael heard about the monthly pill, she had a question: Where is the medicine sitting? After someone swallows the pill, the medicine travels through their bloodstream into your cells, where it becomes active. When HIV gets into a cell, it starts making copies of itself.

Alimatravir blocks this process. In experiments involving primates, none of the animals given alimatravir weekly became infected, even when scientists repeatedly tried to infect them with a virus similar to HIV. Studies in people have also found that the medicine remains inside cells for a long time. In one study, it took up to 12 days for the amount of medicine in cells to drop by half.

That does not mean it stops working after 12 days. Researchers believe enough medicine could remain to protect someone until their next monthly dose. A Phase 2 trial called EXPrESSIVE-11 is testing the pill in people. The African Women Prevention Community Accountability Board thinks a monthly tablet could appeal to people who struggle to take daily medication.

Researchers Study Monthly Pill Adherence Challenges

I may struggle by a daily, but I will not struggle by a monthly, Raphael told Bhekisisa. But taking a tablet less often creates another challenge: remembering when the next dose is due. In Tshwane, researchers at Wits RHI are already investigating whether people would choose the monthly pill. The LEN4PrEP study looks at what people choose when they are offered either LEN or the daily pill at government clinics in Tshwane.

From the second half of November, they will ask HIV-negative participants finishing the study whether they would consider monthly oral HIV prevention. Saiqa Mullick, who leads the LEN4PrEP analysis of early LEN roll-out data, said the INSIGHT study is now considering practical questions, including how to remind people to take the pill each month.