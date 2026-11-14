Dalro urges IP law update and education as Jason Langa wins Vama

Dalro MD Lazarus Serobe says South Africa has strong intellectual property laws but needs updates, especially for AI, and better education for visual artists. Jason Langa won the Visual Arts Merit Awards, with Thinasofaslahlane Mkhulise as runner-up.

South Africa has strong intellectual property rights and copyright laws, but they could benefit from an update and targeted education campaigns for the public, especially creators in the visual arts sector.

South Africa Intellectual Property Regime Needs Update

This is according to Lazarus Serobe, managing director of the Dramatic, Artistic and Literary Rights Organisation, known as Dalro. He told Business Times the country's IP laws offer strong protections for creative work such as trademarks, designs and patents, but an update of policy and legislation would be welcomed. In general, South Africa is a very strong intellectual property regime, Serobe said. By regime, he means the laws, the rules and so on.

Also read Jason Langa wins top artwork award at Dalro gallery showcase

Obviously, there are areas where we could do better than we are doing. For instance, in copyright itself, our law is still the 1978 Copyright Act. That is the law that we are working under. You can imagine what has changed technologically since then.

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Today, everyone is talking about AI. We are nowhere near providing for that in our law. So there are areas, pockets where there is lots of improvement that can be done. Dalro is a South African copyright society that works to safeguard and manage intellectual property rights for creative artists in the dramatic, literary and visual arts.

Visual Arts Merit Awards Winners Announced

This week, Dalro's Art Gallery in Johannesburg held the Visual Arts Merit Awards, or Vama, picking a winner from 10 finalists. Johannesburg-based contemporary figurative artist and printmaker Jason Langa was named the Vama winner. Johannesburg-based multidisciplinary artist and writer Thinasofaslahlane Mkhulise was the runner-up. Serobe said all 10 finalists will go through a process of educational workshops and interactions about the business of the visual arts, which will also be available to the public.

The top 10 exhibition will be open to the public at the Dalro Gallery until December 11 in the afternoon and on the first Thursday of December until 8pm. Langa will receive a residency at Bag Factory from this month to April, followed by a residency at LL Editions from May to September, followed by a solo exhibition at Bag Factory.

Mkhulise will receive a residency at William Humphreys Art Gallery in Kimberley from January to March, followed by a solo exhibition at the gallery in March and April. Serobe said many South Africans, including practitioners active in visual arts, did not know the state of play when it came to artworks. This includes that the creator of a visual artwork retains copyright over it and is entitled to proceeds beyond the point of sale.

Artists Retain Copyright Rights After Sale

Most visual artists are not aware of this, but when they sell a piece of art, the intellectual property pertaining to that piece is retained by the artist. It means that the artist retains the right to allow or refuse any changes to that piece, any other use of that piece without their permission.

He said under the law, creators of visual art have a right of refusal when it comes to their work being used, captured or recorded in another visual production. They could also be entitled to payment in this instance, even if the original artwork in question has already been sold. Sometimes film and television producers and directors often want artworks in the screenshot when they are producing a soap opera or a movie.

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In the house of a character, there is a piece of art hanging there. For that piece of art to be there and be broadcast in tandem with the film, permission has to be granted by the artist or the representative, and payment to the artist has to be made first. Efforts to protect intellectual property from criminal activity are increasing.

Counterfeit Seizures And Art Market Growth

The SAPS National Counterfeit Unit recently seized more than R160m during a multi-disciplinary operation in Johannesburg, including clothing items infringing on the intellectual property rights of legitimate brands. According to the Strauss & Co 2025 Review, key factors contributing to growth were an increase in the number of auctions, a broadening of artists, makers and producers offered at auction, and the introduction of new categories of collectables, including South African art jewellery.

In the report, Frank Kilbourn, chair of Strauss & Co, said digital auctions continued to underpin growth, accounting for the majority of lots sold, supported by steady increases in new registrants and buyers from across the globe. International engagement remained a priority, with focused marketing activities in Europe and a highly successful inaugural auction in Kenya, extending the company's regional footprint.

Internally, the year was marked by meaningful staff development through senior promotions, strengthening institutional expertise and leadership for the future. South Africa's positive macroeconomic outlook also brought renewed optimism to the market. Jitters around American import tariffs on South African products were counterbalanced by strong positives, including consistent interest rate cuts, robust performance by the state power utility Eskom, and a favourable foreign-currency long-term sovereign rating.

In April, the 13th Investec Cape Town Art Fair saw more than 34,000 visitors come to the event, with strong sales numbers as African contemporary art continued to draw more attention and capital from visual art aficionados.