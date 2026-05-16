SA and UK champion a shift towards practical, scalable international co-operation

South Africa and the UK will co-host the Global Partnerships Conference in London from May 19-20. The conference aims to respond to the imperative of addressing complex challenges and to move beyond dialogue and towards implementation. Emphasis is on partnerships that are practical, scalable and grounded in country priorities.

SA and UK champion a shift towards practical, scalable international co-operationSouth Africa and the UK will co-host the Global Partnerships Conference in London from May 19-20The conference aims to respond to the imperative of addressing complex challenges such as deepening economic fragmentation, entrenched inequality, climate shocks and strained public systemsThese challenges demand a fundamental shift in how we conceive, structure and operationalise international co-operationThe conference will bring together governments, investors, philanthropists, civil society and innovators with a clear objective to move beyond dialogue and towards implementationThe emphasis is on partnerships that are practical, scalable and grounded in country priorities South Africa co-hosting the conference reflects continuity, ambition and a firm commitment to multilateralism and solidarityThe UK partnership signals the emergence of a new model of global engagementThis partnership also signals something larger — the emergence of a new model of global engagement that moves beyond traditional donor-recipient dynamics South Africa is firmly committed to transforming development co-operation and believes that development must be anchored in country ownershipThe aim is to build partnerships that effectively leverage both public and private capital South Africa aims to help catalyse a new generation of global partnerships that deliver real, lasting impactThese partnerships should be inclusive, pragmatic and results-oriented.

The conference is viewed as more than a diplomatic engagement but as an opportunity to redefine the architecture of international co-operationThis is a call to action to ensure that co-operation again becomes the cornerstone of global progressThis article seeks opinions on this viewpoint





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Global Partnerships Conference Multilateralism Solidarity Complex Challenges Co-Operation Scalability Country Priorities

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