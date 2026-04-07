SA and SADC Unite to Fight Foot and Mouth Disease: Regional Cooperation and Vaccine Bank Planned

South Africa partners with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to combat foot and mouth disease. The initiative includes a regional vaccine bank and focuses on collaborative efforts to protect livestock. Mass vaccination drives along the border of Botswana emphasize the need for regional coordination and stronger border controls.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen announced collaborative efforts with regional partners in the Southern African Development Community ( SADC ) to combat the spread of foot and mouth disease ( FMD ). The department is actively working with its counterparts to formulate a unified strategy to address the ongoing threat. This includes discussions on establishing a regional vaccine bank, designed to ensure swift deployment of vaccines regardless of the outbreak location within the SADC region.

Steenhuisen highlighted the importance of a coordinated approach, stating that it is essential for effectively controlling the disease. A key aspect of this collaboration involves the upcoming SADC FMD meeting, which aims to bring together member countries to discuss unified strategies and resources, demonstrating a commitment to regional biosecurity. The collaborative efforts are critical in addressing the disease's trans-national nature, especially considering the challenges of open borders and livestock movement.\The fifth nationwide mass vaccination rollout campaign, jointly led by Steenhuisen and Botswana’s Acting Minister of Agriculture, Onneetse Ramogapi, took place near the South Africa and Botswana border in Swartkopfontein, North West. This initiative focused on communal livestock, which are particularly susceptible to trans-national biosecurity threats. Farmers in the area expressed concerns about the disease's spread due to the lack of adequate fencing along the border. Several farmers emphasized that the absence of proper fencing facilitates the movement of cattle between the two countries, leading to potential infection. One farmer lamented that the cattle often cross into Botswana, where they risk contracting the disease, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced border control measures. Another farmer noted that vaccinations alone are insufficient without effective border control, advocating for a robust border fence to prevent cattle from crossing. Both South African and Botswana authorities acknowledge the necessity for stronger regional collaboration and partnerships to mitigate the further spread of FMD.\Acting Minister Ramogapi emphasized the need for cooperation in controlling FMD, stating that the disease disregards borders and that a collaborative approach is necessary. He highlighted Botswana’s extensive experience in managing FMD, detailing a long-standing protocol that involves the slaughter of infected cattle that cross into South Africa or Zimbabwe, alongside compensation for the affected farmers. This approach reflects a commitment to rapid containment and minimizing the impact on livestock owners. Steenhuisen further mentioned the anticipated arrival of additional vaccine consignments in the coming weeks, designed to broaden vaccination coverage and reinforce herd immunity across the region. This is a crucial step in proactively addressing the disease and protecting the region's livestock. The collaborative efforts between South Africa and Botswana, along with the broader SADC initiatives, demonstrate a comprehensive approach to combating FMD, combining vaccination programs, regional coordination, and border control considerations to protect the livestock and agricultural interests of the member states





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Foot And Mouth Disease FMD SADC Vaccination Regional Cooperation

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