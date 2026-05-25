Ryuichi Oiwa leads Japanese trio to qualify for US Open after 61‑stroke round in Hino

Ryuichi Oiwa posted a 61 in the second round of the Hino qualifier, securing a US Open spot alongside Kaito Onishi and Taihei Sato, while Kawamoto and Nabetani become alternates for the June tournament at Shinnecock Hills.

Japanese golfer Ryuichi Oiwa secured a place in next month’s United States Open after a strong performance in the qualifying tournament held in Hino, Japan.

Oiwa posted a total score of 12 under par, 128, over 36 holes, edging out fellow countryman Kaito Onishi by one stroke and finishing two shots ahead of Taihei Sato. The event, which took place on the King Course at Hino Golf Club, saw Oiwa deliver a flawless second round of nine birdies and no bogeys, following a three‑under 67 opening round that featured five birdies and a single double‑bogey on the par‑four 14th.

His final round of 61 was the standout score of the day and earned him the top qualifying position. Onishi, ranked 811th in the world and a regular competitor on the Korn Ferry Tour, also claimed a qualifying slot with a combined total of 11 under par, shooting rounds of 64 and 65. Despite a double‑bogey on the 13th hole in his second round, he rebounded with birdies on the 14th, 16th and 17th holes to maintain his position.

Taihei Sato, who stands at 424th in the world rankings, finished third in the qualifiers with a total of 10 under par after rounds of 66 and 64. His opening round featured an eagle on the front nine, two bogeys and three birdies.

The next two Japanese players, Riki Kawamoto and Taichi Nabetani, occupied the alternate spots, ranked fourth and fifth respectively, and will serve as the first and second reserves for the US Open scheduled for June 18‑21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Oiwa, 28, is currently ranked 378th globally and competes primarily on the Japan Golf Tour. The qualification marks his debut in a major championship, a significant milestone in his career.

Onishi, 27, has played in 32 PGA Tour events and previously captured the UNC Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier in 2024. Sato, 32, earned his first Japan Tour victory at the Fortinet Players Cup in 2025. The three Japanese qualifiers join an increasingly international field that will travel to the United States for one of golf’s most prestigious events, underscoring the depth of talent emerging from Japan’s domestic circuits





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