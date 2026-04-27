Rybakina Loses Faith in Electronic Line-Calling After Disputed Call at Madrid Open

Elena Rybakina has voiced her distrust in electronic line-calling after a controversial call went against her during her match against Zheng Qinwen at the Madrid Open, drawing parallels to a similar incident involving Alexander Zverev.

Elena Rybakina , the reigning Australian Open champion, has publicly expressed a significant loss of confidence in electronic line-calling systems following a contentious call during her hard-fought three-set victory over Zheng Qinwen at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred during the second set, sparked considerable frustration for Rybakina and raised questions about the reliability of the technology employed in professional tennis. The pivotal moment unfolded when Zheng Qinwen was awarded an ace while leading 4-3 in the second set, despite clear visual evidence suggesting the serve landed outside the service box. Rybakina, visibly upset, immediately challenged the call, but the electronic system upheld the original decision, leaving her and many observers questioning its accuracy.

This isn't an isolated incident, and Rybakina drew parallels to a similar controversy involving Alexander Zverev at the Madrid tournament last year, highlighting a growing concern among players regarding the consistency and fairness of electronic line-calling. The specific point in question saw Zheng Qinwen serving at 40-0. The electronic line-calling system signaled an ace, but the mark, the visible indication of where the ball landed, appeared demonstrably out.

Rybakina, known for her powerful serve and composed demeanor, was noticeably agitated by the error. After securing her 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, which propelled her into the last 16 of the tournament, she addressed reporters, stating she would no longer place any trust in the electronic system. Her comments underscore a growing sentiment among players who feel the technology, while intended to improve accuracy, can sometimes introduce new sources of frustration and perceived injustice.

The incident is particularly sensitive given the ongoing debate about the role of technology in officiating and the impact it has on the integrity of the game. Rybakina’s experience adds weight to the argument that human oversight remains crucial, even with the implementation of advanced technological aids. The frustration stems not just from losing a point, but from the feeling of powerlessness when a demonstrably incorrect call is upheld by a system designed to be infallible.

Rybakina’s comparison to the Zverev incident is particularly telling. Last year, Zverev was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after he used his phone to photograph a disputed mark, attempting to prove the call was incorrect. The similarity, as Rybakina pointed out, lies in the blatant nature of the error – the mark was clearly visible to the naked eye, yet the electronic system failed to recognize it.

She emphasized the frustration of witnessing such an obvious mistake, stating, 'It was, I think, similar to what Zverev had last year because it was in front of her nose. You can’t not see it.

' She further elaborated that the disputed point felt like a 'stolen point,' acknowledging Zheng Qinwen’s strong serving performance but maintaining that the incorrect call unfairly influenced the match. This incident is likely to fuel further discussion about the implementation and oversight of electronic line-calling, potentially leading to calls for adjustments to the system or a greater emphasis on human review in critical situations.

The incident also highlights the psychological impact of such errors on players, potentially affecting their confidence and performance throughout the remainder of the tournament. The need for a reliable and trustworthy system is paramount to maintaining the fairness and integrity of professional tennis, and Rybakina’s concerns are a clear indication that the current system may not be meeting those standards





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elena Rybakina Madrid Open Zheng Qinwen Electronic Line-Calling Tennis Controversy Alexander Zverev

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mbappe Suffers Hamstring Strain in Real Madrid DrawKylian Mbappe sustained a muscle overload in his left hamstring during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Real Betis. While initial reports suggest it's not serious, further tests are pending. The draw leaves Real Madrid eight points behind league leaders Barcelona, with Bellerin scoring a late equaliser for Betis.

Read more »

Ailing Swiatek retires in Madrid Open third roundIga Swiatek was forced to retire from her Madrid Open clash with Ann Li on Saturday due to illness, sending the American 31st seed into the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Read more »

PSG shrug off Angers to edge closer to Ligue 1 titleParis Saint-Germain took another stride towards the Ligue 1 crown on Saturday, beating Angers 3–0 to open up a six-point advantage over Lens at the top of the table.

Read more »

Swiatek laid low by illness, Sabalenka into Madrid Open last 16Iga Swiatek was forced to retire in the third round of the Madrid Open on Saturday due to a viral illness, while reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning run to 14 matches.

Read more »

Gauff overcomes stomach bug to beat Cirstea in MadridCoco Gauff became the latest victim of the stomach virus that has been sweeping through the draw at the Madrid Open but the ailing American still found a way to beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday and reach the round of 16.

Read more »

Sinner motors on in Madrid as Gauff overcomes stomach bugJannik Sinner continued his quest to become the first man in history to win five Masters 1000 tournaments in a row with a smooth 6-2, 6-3 victory over Danish qualifier Elmer Moller at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

Read more »