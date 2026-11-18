South Africa takes control on day four at the Wanderers Stadium as Ryan Rickelton scores a century and Kagiso Rabada dismantles Bangladesh to build a decisive lead.

South Africa demonstrated clinical precision on the fourth day of the first Test match at the Wanderers Stadium, driven by a resolute performance from opener Ryan Rickelton and a fiery bowling spell from Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas seized a commanding position against Bangladesh, highlighting the ruthless efficiency that has defined their recent build-up to this crucial contest. This momentum shift came after South Africa overcame a 14-run deficit to establish a significant advantage over their opponents.

Rickelton Completes Clinical Fourth Test Century

Ryan Rickelton anchored the South African innings with a composed and aggressive fourth Test hundred, showcasing the technical maturity expected of a senior batsman. His contribution was not just about reaching the milestone but also about the manner in which he executed his shots with intent and discipline. Rickelton's batting provided the stable platform necessary for South Africa to post a total that would ultimately prove decisive in the match context.

Also read South Africa posts 557 as Rickelton and Rabada dominate Bangladesh in first test

Rabada's Fury Dismantles Bangladesh Batting Lineup

Kagiso Rabada transitioned from a valuable batting contribution to a lethal bowling force, recording a highest Test score of 72 runs before dismissing key Bangladesh players. The fast bowler's intensity was most palpable in his battle with Tawid Hridoy, whose first-innings 137 runs had given Bangladesh their highest-ever total against the Proteas. Rabada's aggression forced errors from even the most determined batters, including a top-edge catch off a brute of a delivery aimed at Hridoy's head.

Stakeholder Dynamics and Key Dismissals

The South African bowling attack, led by Rabada, exploited close calls and technical vulnerabilities to reduce Bangladesh to four wickets down before the close of play. Simon Harmer provided crucial support with a superb off-break that spun between batter Mafijul Robin's bat and pad to clip the leg-stump. Earlier, Rabada's relentless pace led to Mominul Haque bottom-edging a tame angled-bat push onto his off-stump, a moment that underscored the pressure applied by the South African spearhead.

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Real-World Impact on Match Trajectory

The immediate consequence of this day's play was a decisive 150-run lead for South Africa, a margin that bowlers believe will be difficult for Bangladesh to overcome. South Africa recovered from trailing by 14 runs to take control within 10 minutes, a turnaround that signaled a shift in match momentum. The psychological edge gained by forcing close calls in favor of the fielding side has placed Bangladesh in a precarious position heading into the final session.

Next Steps and Scheduled Play Conditions

Bad light forced an early end to play at 4:10 pm on Wednesday, leaving Bangladesh needing to score 57 more runs to avoid following on. The remaining session will test the resolve of the lower-order batsmen who must now face the full fury of Kagiso Rabada's pace attack. With the 150-run lead secured, South Africa will aim to wrap up the innings quickly, while Bangladesh must navigate the remaining overs to preserve their dignity and avoid an extended tail-chase.