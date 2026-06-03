A Russian state polar survey vessel subject to US and EU sanctions allegedly carried out a clandestine seismic mission in Antarctica's unclaimed Marie Byrd Land sector during 2024‑25, broadcasting false location data to conceal its activity, according to evidence compiled by Daily Maverick from AIS records and Russian diplomatic reports.

A Russia n state-owned survey vessel, Akademik Alexander Karpinsky , which operates under United States sanctions and is also restricted by European Union measures due to the Ukraine war, allegedly conducted a covert seismic survey in Antarctica 's unclaimed Marie Byrd Land sector during the 2024‑25 austral summer.

Daily Maverick has pieced together evidence from Russian diplomatic documents, automatic identification system (AIS) data, and expert testimony that reveals a three‑year pattern of location spoofing: while Russian officials later reported to the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Hiroshima (May 2026) that the ship performed marine geophysical work between the Amundsen and Ross seas and in the Bellingshausen Sea, AIS records show the Karpinsky remained in Baltic and Russian waters, including port calls in Estonia, throughout that period. The ship's last verified Antarctic position was in March 2024, and its AIS transponder did not broadcast from Southern Ocean gateway Cape Town again after April 2023.

The seismic methods cited in the Russian Treaty document - seismic work, differential magnetic and gravitational observations, multibeam echo sounding - match the exploration techniques used by Rosgeo's subsidiary PMGE in prior polar missions and are directly applicable to oil and gas prospecting, which is prohibited under the Antarctic Environmental Protocol. Professor Alan Hemmings, a noted Antarctic policy scholar, confirmed that the described test site lies off the unclaimed Pacific coast, making the operation particularly sensitive because the sector is not subject to any national territorial claim, yet it sits adjacent to areas where Russia and China have signaled intentions to expand their presence.

Russia has also announced plans to reactivate the dormant Russkaya Station on the Pacific coast, aiming for year‑round occupation, while Chinese activities have grown in nearby regions. Geopolitically, the Unclaimed Sector has become a fault line as seven treaty holders maintain their historic slices, some vastly larger than Greenland, while the US and Russia reserve rights to future claims.

The alleged deception - using false AIS signals to mask a sanctioned vessel's presence in a prohibited mineral search - constitutes a potential breach of both the spirit and the regulations of the Antarctic Treaty System. If verified, it would mark a significant escalation in the quiet race for resource influence on the frozen continent, raising questions about enforcement capabilities in remote waters and the willingness of major powers to flout the treaty's environmental and transparency commitments.

Keywords: Russia, Antarctica, sanctions, seismic survey, oil and gas, Marie Byrd Land, Akademik Alexander Karpinsky, Rosgeo, AIS spoofing, Antarctic Treaty, unclaimed sector, environmental protocol, geopolitics, US sanctions, EU sanction





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Russia Antarctica Sanctions Seismic Survey Oil And Gas Marie Byrd Land Akademik Alexander Karpinsky Rosgeo AIS Spoofing Antarctic Treaty

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