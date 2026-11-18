Ukrainian drone attacks have disrupted or halted operations at 15 of Russia's 35 major refineries, slashing combined crude processing volumes by 45 percent since late October and causing domestic fuel shortages and restricted exports.

Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed combined crude processing volumes at Russian oil refineries by 45 percent since late October, according to estimates from two industry sources.

The strikes have disrupted or halted operations at 15 of Russia's 35 major refineries, up from nine in the middle of the previous week. Kyiv has ramped up strikes on energy infrastructure as Moscow and Kyiv both increase attacks on energy targets. Following nearly daily drone strikes over the past 20 days, crude processing volumes at Russian refineries have fallen to about 400,000 tonnes per day, or about 3 million barrels per day.

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Refining Capacity Slashed By 45 Percent

That is down from more than 700,000 tonnes per day at the end of October, the estimates showed. The combined nominal capacity of Russian refineries affected by the attacks since late October stands at about 500,000 tonnes per day. That is equivalent to approximately 54 percent of the country's total primary refining capacity of an estimated 930,000 tonnes per day.

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The sources said that, given the gradual reduction in operating capacity, average crude processing volumes in November remain above 500,000 tonnes per day. That is about 5 to 10 percent below September and October levels. Major Russian refineries affected by the attacks include plants in Ryazan, Yaroslavl, Kirishi and the Volga region, the people said. Russia's energy ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Russia is already facing domestic fuel shortages in some regions and restricted export capacity due to crippling Ukrainian strikes on ports. Reduced refining could also tighten global fuel markets and hamper Russia's ability to deliver on a deal to export diesel to the United States. The dual pressure on both production and logistics threatens to tighten global fuel markets, creating volatility that extends far beyond the immediate conflict zone.

Trump Energy Ceasefire Fails To Halt Strikes

US President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on October 11. Though neither Moscow nor Kyiv acknowledged agreeing to it and attacks continued, Ukrainian strikes did ease for roughly two weeks. The war has since intensified, however, with Ukrainian drone attacks increasing in scale and frequency as Russia ramps up its own drone and missile strikes.

Ukraine hit a strategically important bridge and targeted oil refineries this week in what Russian defence ministry data showed on Monday was the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of the war in 2022. As Ukraine continues to demonstrate its ability to penetrate Russian airspace and target energy assets, the long-term sustainability of Russia's refining output remains in serious question, with further declines likely if the current trajectory of strikes persists.

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Domestic Fuel Shortages And Export Hurdles Emerge

The reduction in refining capacity is already causing tangible consequences within Russia, with the nation facing domestic fuel shortages in several regions. Additionally, the country is experiencing restricted export capacity due to what industry insiders describe as crippling Ukrainian strikes on key port infrastructure. Industry sources estimate that operations at 15 of Russia's 35 major refineries have been either disrupted or halted completely due to the ongoing aerial assault.

This number represents a sharp increase from just nine facilities affected in the middle of the previous week, indicating an accelerating pace of damage to the nation's industrial base. The cumulative nominal capacity of the refineries impacted by these attacks since late October stands at approximately 500,000 tonnes per day, which is equivalent to roughly 54 percent of the country's total primary refining capacity of an estimated 930,000 tonnes per day.

Despite the gradual reduction in operating capacity, industry estimates suggest that average crude processing volumes in November remain above 500,000 tonnes per day, placing them about 5 to 10 percent below September and October levels. The disruption also hampers Russia's ability to deliver on a specific deal to export diesel to the United States, potentially complicating diplomatic and commercial relations with Washington.