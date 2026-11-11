Russian diplomat says Moscow could sign non-aggression pacts with individual Nato states

A senior Russian diplomat said Moscow could conclude bilateral non-aggression pacts with individual Nato member states as part of a new European security architecture discussed in Ukraine peace talks.

A senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Moscow could conclude non-aggression pacts with Nato member states as part of a new security architecture for Europe being discussed as part of the Ukraine peace process.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator at the Ukraine peace talks, said the idea of a new security framework for Europe had been the central theme of two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The talks resumed this week for the first time since February. Medinsky did not provide details of what had been discussed. Alexey Drobinin, a senior diplomat at Russia's foreign ministry, on Wednesday outlined a series of detailed proposals for a security conference in Moscow.

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Russia Proposes New European Security Options, Including Non-Aggression Pacts

He presented three possible options for a new European security arrangement. The first option he set out was that of a collective defensive alliance or of bilateral mutual assistance agreements like those Russia has with Belarus and North Korea. The second possibility he cited included political agreements not to help each other's adversaries in the event of aggression, like the pact Moscow has with Iran. And the third option he presented was bilateral mutual non-aggression pacts.

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Drobinin said such agreements could be reached with individual Nato member states, which would then receive additional individual security guarantees from the Russian Federation. He spoke at the conference, according to video of his speech posted online. Some European politicians oppose any discussion of Europe's overall security architecture. They say progress on Ukraine, including a ceasefire, must be agreed first.

US officials have made clear they are open to such discussion. Russia's presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also Russia's chief negotiator at the Ukraine peace talks, was pictured at a press conference on the day of the third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23, 2025. The negotiations in Abu Dhabi marked the first time the Ukraine peace talks had resumed since February.

Medinsky said the idea of a new security framework for Europe was the central theme of the two days of negotiations. Drobinin's proposals were presented at a security conference in Moscow. He described a collective defensive alliance or bilateral mutual assistance agreements as the first option. He also described political agreements not to help each other's adversaries in the event of aggression.

Moscow Offers Security Guarantees to NATO Members Under New Framework

He compared this to the pact Moscow has with Iran. The third option was bilateral mutual non-aggression pacts. Drobinin said these could be reached with individual Nato member states, among other things. He said those states would then receive additional individual security guarantees from the Russian Federation.

His remarks were reported from video of his speech posted online. The debate over Europe's overall security architecture remains contentious. Some European politicians say progress on Ukraine, including a ceasefire, must be agreed first before any broader security discussion. US officials have made clear they are open to such discussion.

The peace talks resumed this week for the first time since February, with Abu Dhabi hosting two days of negotiations. Medinsky did not provide details of what had been discussed in Abu Dhabi. The central theme, he said, was the idea of a new security framework for Europe. Drobinin's three options ranged from a collective defensive alliance to bilateral non-aggression pacts.

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He cited Russia's agreements with Belarus and North Korea as examples of mutual assistance. He cited the pact Moscow has with Iran as an example of political agreements not to help each other's adversaries in the event of aggression. The third option was bilateral mutual non-aggression pacts. The Russian diplomat said such pacts could be concluded with individual Nato member states.

Those states would receive additional individual security guarantees from the Russian Federation, he said. Reuters reported the remarks. The video of Drobinin's speech was posted online. Medinsky spoke about the Abu Dhabi talks on Wednesday.

The Ukraine peace talks resumed this week for the first time since February. The two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi focused on a new security framework for Europe, according to Medinsky. European politicians remain divided on the issue. Some oppose any discussion of Europe's overall security architecture until there is progress on Ukraine, including a ceasefire.

US officials have made clear they are open to such discussion. The proposals outlined by Drobinin represent Moscow's detailed vision for a possible new security conference in Moscow. The three options he set out were a collective defensive alliance or bilateral mutual assistance agreements, political agreements not to help each other's adversaries in the event of aggression, and bilateral mutual non-aggression pacts. Drobinin said agreements of this kind could be reached with individual Nato member states, among other things.

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Those states would then receive additional individual security guarantees from the Russian Federation.