Tenth Foreign National Arrested at OR Tambo for Attempting to Join Russia-Ukraine War

A 38-year-old foreign national appeared in Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday after being arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for allegedly attempting to join the Russia-Ukraine war, bringing the total arrests this week to 10.

A 38-year-old foreign national appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday, facing charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998 after allegedly attempting to join the Russia-Ukraine war from South Africa.

The suspect was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday night by a multidisciplinary law enforcement team. The arrest was executed following intelligence regarding the suspect's travel intentions, according to authorities. The operation was carried out by an integrated, multidisciplinary investigation team.

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Multidisciplinary Police Teams Intercept Suspect

This coalition comprised INTERPOL Pretoria National Central Bureau, the Hawks Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in Germiston, international law enforcement agencies, SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team, and various security companies. A spokesperson for the Hawks stated, Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team operationalised an intervention that resulted in the arrest. The suspect was allegedly en route to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

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This latest interception follows a related law enforcement operation earlier in the week involving nine additional foreign nationals. The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were apprehended on Sunday night at OR Tambo International Airport and at a hotel in Bruma.

At the time of their arrest, authorities reported that the nine individuals were allegedly preparing to board outbound flights out of the country when police moved in to apprehend them in connection with the similar alleged attempt to join the foreign conflict. On Monday, the nine Zimbabwean nationals appeared in two separate courts in Gauteng.

Nine Foreign Nationals Appear in Court

Five of the accused, Weight Mudhanyane, 23, Javangwe Munyaradzi, 41, Wesley Sothole, 24, Abel Muchenje, 40, and Knowledge Ndunduma, 46, appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court following their arrest at OR Tambo International Airport. The other four accused, Bobo Chinhondo, 43, Batsirai Shereni, 24, Liberty Shereni, 44, and Niobe Zhou, 37, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court following their arrest at a hotel in Bruma.

This brings to 10 the total number of foreign nationals arrested in South Africa for the same alleged crime this week. Under the Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998, it is illegal for South African citizens or entities to offer or provide military assistance to foreign governments, or to participate in the armies of foreign governments, unless authorised by the South African government.

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Government Response to Previous Ukrainian Cases

In November last year, the South African government received distress calls from 17 South African men who were trapped in the war-torn Donbas, Ukraine. They wanted assistance to return home. Earlier this year, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said when the South African delegation engaged with the Russians, it became very clear that the Russian government was not involved in the arrangements for the South African men to go there.

But as the South African authorities, we could not have access to those people. And part of the challenge was that these young men were made to sign contracts, and that bound them for a time period, she said at the time. The arrests highlight ongoing concerns about foreign nationals attempting to join foreign conflicts from South African soil. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these cases.