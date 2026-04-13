Runner Robbed at Two Oceans Marathon, Highlights Security Concerns

A runner participating in the Two Oceans Marathon reported being robbed while his car was parked at the event. The theft included personal belongings and led to financial loss and potential travel complications. The runner has criticized the event organizers for inadequate security, highlighting a lack of patrols and unauthorized access to parking areas. Despite the incident, he achieved a personal best time during the marathon. This incident places pressure on the event organisers and is a story of resilience.

Over the weekend of April 11th to 12th, a runner, Von Platen, took to social media to share a distressing experience at the Two Oceans Marathon . He reported being the victim of a robbery that significantly marred his race day. Von Platen detailed how his car was broken into while parked in a supposedly secure, paid parking area, resulting in the theft of personal belongings. This included crucial identification documents such as his ID and driver's license, as well as bank cards, which were subsequently drained of their funds. The incident has left Von Platen in a state of distress, compounded by the potential repercussions of lacking essential identification, such as hindering his ability to travel. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, he emphasized that he achieved a personal best (PB) during the marathon, improving his time by 40 minutes from the previous year, demonstrating remarkable resilience and determination. He expressed his overall positive experience, highlighting that he would do it again and again, and that every runner deserves to enjoy the joyous experience.

Von Platen's account further alleged that the Two Oceans Marathon organizers failed to maintain adequate security at the Groote Schuur High School parking premises, where he had parked his vehicle. He claimed that the organizers allowed unauthorized individuals into the area, creating an environment that facilitated the break-in and theft. He specifically criticized the lack of active security patrols, implying a failure to deter criminal activity within the paid parking zone. This revelation places immense pressure on the event organizers, and raises serious questions about the security protocols during the marathon. Despite the organizers not responding to his claims, the posts, garnering considerable support from fellow runners, underscore the severity of the situation and the impact of the theft on Von Platen's experience. It's noteworthy that Von Platen has developed a social media presence, which has allowed him to share his experience with a large audience. His running journey began in 2022 when he undertook the Absa Joburg 10k as his first road race, and his account has chronicled his progress in the sport.

Beyond the immediate impact of the robbery, Von Platen's story offers insights into his broader life, highlighting his journey of personal triumph over adversity. In July 2014, he suffered a severe ankle injury that necessitated multiple surgeries and years of recovery. This personal battle shaped his perspective, inspiring him to champion resilience and perseverance. A teacher and Department head at Alberton High School, Von Platen encourages his students to strive for the best, drawing from his own experiences. He actively participates in the school's cross-country training, demonstrating his commitment to supporting his students. Von Platen's dedication to running extends beyond this. He has participated in various races, including the Dis-Chem Half-Marathon and the Johnson Crane Hire Marathon in 2024, as well as the Edenvale Marathon and PPT: Round and Round the Garden 50km Ultra this year. The incident at the Two Oceans Marathon, although devastating, does not overshadow his overall athletic achievement and the broader narrative of overcoming challenges, reflecting his positive attitude. The ongoing developments of the event and any possible responses from organizers, may shed further light on security measures





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