Runner Antonie van Zijl, 37, dies during Kaapsehoop Marathon in Mpumalanga

Antonie van Zijl, 37, collapsed and died during the 21km race at the Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 7 November, despite about 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts by medical personnel.

Antonie van Zijl, 37, died after collapsing during the 21km race at the Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 7 November. Medical personnel rushed to assist Van Zijl but could not revive him.

The Tswelopele Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon was marred by tragedy. Van Zijl, a half-marathon participant, collapsed just kilometres from the finish line. He was running alongside his wife, Danushca. He had completed more than 16 kilometres of the 21.1km course before suffering a fatal medical emergency.

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Van Zijl Race Timing Records Show Collapse

RaceTec timing records confirm that Van Zijl passed the 10km split in 01:41:39 and reached the 16km checkpoint at 02:27:52. Approximately three kilometres later, roughly 19km into the race, he collapsed on the tarmac. According to eyewitnesses and video footage recorded shortly after the collapse, fellow runners and spectators immediately rushed to assist Van Zijl while emergency medical personnel were alerted.

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In a video shared on Facebook, eyewitness Kyle Lluwelyn Singh described the scene on the route, recalling a woman he believed to be the runner's wife was cradling him while surrounding athletes urgently called for medical aid. iSecure managing director Dewald Strydom confirmed that his team received the emergency call at 09:16. I can confirm that we did resuscitate a male patient and provided all necessary treatment and techniques to ensure a positive outcome, Strydom said.

Unfortunately, after 45 minutes, there was no improvement and resuscitation efforts had to be stopped. Strydom said his team spent about 45 minutes trying to resuscitate the runner before declaring him dead at the scene. The Nelspruit Marathon Club confirmed the death in a statement, expressing its condolences to his family and the wider running community. Today, the running community has lost more than a participant.

Runner Family Reacts To Fatal Tragedy

We have lost a fellow athlete, a companion on the road, and a member of our wider running family, the club said. Messages of condolence have flooded social media following public acknowledgements from family members, including Van Zijl's sister, Denise van Zijl. Thank you it was my brother, she wrote in response to the club's announcement on its Facebook page.

Race secretary Apostle Never Nthani said: On behalf of the entire Nelspruit Marathon Club family, the executive committee, members and runners, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, fellow runners and the running community at this painful time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the soul of our fellow runner rest in eternal peace. Fellow runner Loretta Fortuin described the news as devastating.

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Our bodies are bruised and we might not be happy with the times we ran today, but nothing can compare to this sad news about a fellow runner who passed on during the race today. Millz Sotobe wrote that the runner had answered his call while doing what he loved. The club requested that the privacy and dignity of the family be respected during this difficult period, and not to speculate or publish any photographs.

Club Urges Public Respect For Family Privacy

The club also urged the public to respect the family's privacy and avoid sharing images or videos of the incident. Although news of the tragedy spread rapidly across social media platforms, Lowvelder had, until now, withheld the athlete's name out of respect for the family. Details regarding memorial and support arrangements will be communicated once the club has consulted directly with the family.

A family spokesperson will be appointed today, November 9, and Lowvelder will publish more information once it becomes available.