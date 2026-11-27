The Dotsure George Tens returns to Outeniqua Park Stadium in George from 9 to 13 December 2026, combining rugby tens, netball, live music and festival entertainment for the whole family.

The Dotsure George Tens will take over Outeniqua Park Stadium in George from 9 to 13 December 2026. Host and title sponsor Dotsure presents the sport and lifestyle festival, which blends fast-paced action with laid-back coastal energy.

Professional Rugby Teams Collide

Whether you are lacing up your boots or cheering from the stands, the event offers five days of sport and entertainment. It brings players, supporters, families and friends together for a weekend of non-stop activity. For fans hungry for top-flight rugby, the weekend also features the prestigious Dotsure Festival. Professional regional powerhouses, including the Dotsure SWD Eagles, Eastern Province Elephants, Sanlam Boland Cavaliers and Airlink Pumas, will collide for bragging rights.

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The Dotsure George Tens is a sporting and entertainment extravaganza celebrating the rugby tens South Africa loves, alongside netball, live bands, community and good vibes. As Dotsure SWD Eagles Head Coach Heyneke Meyer explains, you have got the speed, space and excitement of sevens, but you still have the physicality, set pieces and forward play that make fifteens so special.

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Meyer said tournaments like this are incredibly important for rugby development, adding that organisers need to create as many opportunities as possible for young players to play, develop and showcase their abilities. Don't think the action stops when the final whistle blows. Spectators can enjoy a bustling food court, lively beer tents and a music festival stacked with talented artists. Live performances include Loufi, Biggy, Droomsindroom, Byron Minnie and many more, with DJs carrying the vibe into the night.

It is the ultimate setting to reconnect with mates, grab a bite, enjoy a cold drink and soak up the festive gees. Ticket prices range from R50 per person on 11 and 12 December respectively, and R100 per person on 9 and 13 December. A festival pass costs R250 and gives access to all the events and activities. Children under 10 get free entry to the festival, including the kids' area and entertainment.

Club Rugby Divisions for Local Talent

If your squad is itching to shake the off-season rust and test a few backline moves before the new season starts, the club rugby divisions at George Tens 2026 have your name on them. Open to divisions ranging from U13 right up to senior levels, these club rugby tournaments provide an ideal arena to fine-tune combinations, build match fitness and showcase local talent before passionate crowds.

Whether you are travelling down from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal or Cape Town, squads from every corner of the country are welcome to join the action. You might forget the final score of a match, but you will never forget the friends you made and the experiences you shared, added Meyer. Beyond pure enjoyment, the social rugby tournaments may open real doors for emerging talent.

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At similar events in the past, youth and club standouts have caught the attention of scouts, landing top school bursaries and professional contracts. Meyer said development is not only about producing professional rugby players. It is also about getting more people involved in the game. One of the great things about Tens is that there is a place for everybody, he said.

Netball Tournaments Add Festival Energy

Different ages, different abilities, men's teams, women's teams and mixed teams can all be part of the experience. The excitement spills well beyond the rugby touchline. Alongside the scrums and side-steps, club netball tournaments will deliver fierce court-side competition and rapid-fire play at Outeniqua Park. With divisions tailored for both competitive clubs and social teams, netball players get the exact same electric festival energy, full entertainment access and memorable weekend atmosphere.

Junior and senior, social and club rugby teams have a platform to showcase their talent at the Dotsure George Tens. Team entry costs R3,000 for juniors and R5,000 for seniors. Curious about what is happening in George in December outside the stadium gates? The Garden Route is packed with things to do, from pristine beaches and scenic mountain trails to world-class golf courses, standout restaurants and family-friendly adventures.

Why not turn it into a proper coastal getaway? Rally your family, round up your friends and be part of the ultimate sport and lifestyle festival in George. Whether you are coming for the rugby, netball, the live music, the food or simply the camaraderie, a winning weekend awaits.