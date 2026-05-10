Rugby Highlights: Notable Victories and Performances in SA Schools' Rugby Championship

This article highlights the notable victories and performances of Grey College, Stellenberg, Affies, Paarl Boys', and other South African rugby teams in the 27th annual SA Schools' Rugby Championship.

Grey College weathered a late Paarl Boys ' fightback in Bloemfontein, while Stellenberg and Affies also claimed notable victories. Grey College opened the scoring when lock Preston Bennett went over from a lineout maul, with Paarl Boys ' responding through no. 8 Chris Nel.

Centre Eddie Mabena crossed for Grey College, before a blistering run from flyhalf Christoffel Crous extended the lead to 19-7 at the break. Grey College continued to press in the second half, with flank Xander de Beer going over from a powerful maul to make it 24-7. Paarl Boys' hit back when Nel grabbed his second, before flank Luhan Hattingh scored to make it 24-21 with five minutes remaining.

In Riversdale, Stellenberg edged Oakdale Landbou 15-13 in a tight, forward-dominated clash. Flyhalf Ethan van Biljon's accurate boot proved decisive. The visitors took a 12-10 lead into the break after eighthman Yanos Molnar scored from a lineout drive.

However, Van Biljon slotted a crucial penalty to secure the win. Elsewhere, Rondebosch edged SACS 19-17 and Bishops suffered a 38-20 home defeat to Wynberg. Paul Roos hammered Durbanville 64-19. In KwaZulu-Natal, Kearsney edged Michaelhouse 32-31, Maritzburg College pipped DHS 18-17 and Hilton overpowered Glenwood 42-7





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South African Schools Rugby Championship Rugby Highlights Grey College Paarl Boys Stellenberg Affies Riversdale Kwazulu-Natal Eastern Cape Gauteng

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