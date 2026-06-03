Rugby administrators warned of global calendar or risk losing players

Rugby administrators are being warned that they must agree on a global calendar or risk losing players to breakaway competitions.

Rugby administrators are being warned that they must agree on a global calendar or risk losing players to breakaway competitions . This comes as the sport continues to grapple with a congested schedule, growing player welfare concerns and the threat of lucrative rebel competitions.

One such project is the proposed R360 league, which targeted several leading southern hemisphere players before delaying its planned launch to 2028. The existence of this competition has heightened concerns among rugby's powerbrokers. A global calendar would provide clear windows for club rugby, Test rugby and player rest periods, according to Alexander. He believes this is of utmost importance for rugby worldwide and is necessary for the survival of the game.

The current congested schedule is causing fixture congestion, reducing rest periods and affecting the quality of rugby on offer. Alexander pointed out that the Super Rugby move to warmer months has highlighted the benefits of playing rugby during this time. The South African derby matches staged during December have attracted strong crowds, challenging the long-held belief that rugby should remain exclusively a winter sport.

The Six Nations competition is also a major concern, with Alexander stating that a reduction in fixture congestion and creation of more rest periods would improve the quality of rugby on offer. A global calendar would also provide a dedicated window for club rugby, international rugby and player rest periods. This would reduce the pressure on players and improve the overall quality of the game





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Rugby Global Calendar Breakaway Competitions Player Welfare Super Rugby

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