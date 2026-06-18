Ruan Nortjé set to play final match for Bulls in URC final against Leinster

Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé will play his last game for the club in the URC final against Leinster on Friday, ending a decade-long tenure. He reflects on his journey from a schoolboy to a Springbok lock, emphasizing gratitude and belief.

Ruan Nortjé , the captain of the Bulls , is set to play his final match for the club on Friday evening as they face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship final in Dublin.

The South African lock, who has spent a decade with the Pretoria-based team, will lead his side out at Croke Park for the 8:30 PM kick-off, aiming to secure the trophy for the first time in the club's history. For Nortjé, this match represents the culmination of a long journey that began with a simple WhatsApp message and has seen him grow into a key figure for the Bulls and the Springboks.

The final is not just about ending his tenure with a trophy; it is about giving back to the people of Pretoria who have supported him throughout his career. In an interview ahead of the game, Nortjé expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to sign off in a Grand Final, emphasizing that the team means more to him than just wins and silverware.

He recalled the moment he received the initial invitation from the Bulls, which came while he was at the cinema with friends after completing his matric exams. That message changed the trajectory of his life, and he has never looked back since. Nortjé described the support of his family, particularly his late grandfather, who was his biggest fan and witnessed the early days of his professional career.

For Nortjé, the final is a testament to the belief that nothing is impossible, a lesson he has carried from his high school days to the pinnacle of club rugby. The Bulls, who have been runners-up in previous seasons, are determined to shed that label and deliver a fitting farewell to not only Nortjé but also other departing players.

The team has undergone significant changes under coaches Jake White and Johan Ackermann, and Nortjé credits them and the entire organization for shaping him as a person and a player. As he looks back at his journey, he remembers the first practice at Loftus Versfeld with the U19 squad, where his parents and grandparents were present. That memory remains vivid, and he hopes to add a championship to the legacy he leaves behind.

The match against Leinster, a formidable opponent who defeated the Bulls last season, will be a test of character and belief. Nortjé acknowledges the challenge but remains confident in his team's ability to give everything until the final whistle. For the fans, the final represents a moment of pride and emotion, as they witness the end of an era for one of their most dedicated servants.

Nortjé's story is one of perseverance and faith, from a schoolboy with dreams to a captain leading his team in a major final. As he prepares to run out at Croke Park, he carries the hopes of a province and the memories of a career that has come full circle. The Bulls' journey to the final has been marked by resilience and growth, and for Nortjé, it is the perfect stage to conclude his chapter with the club.

Whether they lift the trophy or not, his impact on the team and the community will endure beyond the final scoreline. The legacy of Ruan Nortjé is not just in the matches won but in the example he set for those who follow.

As the Bulls aim to make history on Friday, their captain stands ready to write the final line of his story with the club, a story that began with a text message and will end with a chance at glory





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