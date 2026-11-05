Nortje and Moerat reunite as Springboks face Italy in Turin

Ruan Nortje says he is honoured to partner Salmaan Moerat in the Springbok second row against Italy in Turin. Nortje praised Moerat's resilience in returning from severe injuries.

Springbok lock Ruan Nortje has praised Salmaan Moerat for battling back from severe injuries as the pair prepare to start together in the second row against Italy in Turin on Saturday.

The Nations Championship Test marks the renewal of a partnership that began with the Junior Springboks in 2017. Moerat replaces the injured Eben Etzebeth in the starting XV named by coach Rassie Erasmus, who has defended the selection and pointed to Moerat's physicality and unseen work. Nortje, who is joining Frans Ludeke's Kubota Spears in Japan, said he has admired Moerat since their schoolboy days. Me and Salmaan have been coming together since 2017, Nortje told reporters on Wednesday.

Also read Springboks face Italy in Turin as World Cup preparation

Nortje praises Moerat injury comeback

We are from the same age group and played together at the Junior Springboks, so for me, each time I get to play with him it is a real honour. I have looked up to him since I was a schoolboy and since I watched him play at Paarl Boys' High and captained Western Province at Craven Week. I am very excited to join up with him again in the second row.

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Nortje said a lot of credit must go to Moerat for fighting his way back into the squad after a difficult run of injuries. He has been through a lot of tough injuries, Nortje said. I am really glad for him and excited to join up with him. Their combination will be expected to set the physical tone for the Springboks in Turin.

The Boks face an Italy side hit hard by injuries, with several frontline stars missing. Nortje insisted that will not change South Africa's approach, recalling how fiercely an under-strength Italian pack fought in Pretoria during their 2025 meeting. It just showed us that it does not matter what Italian team is on the field, he said. They are always going to come with a lot of passion and it is never going to be easy against them.

Erasmus defends Moerat selection

Erasmus has named an experienced Springbok XV for the Nations Championship opener, sending a clear message about the seriousness with which South Africa is treating the tournament. Moerat's inclusion has drawn attention, but the coach dismissed criticism and explained why the lock's physicality and work rate make him an important part of the world champion squad. Statistics underline Moerat's structural value.

He has a 90 percent tackle success rate and averages 1.4 post-contact metres per carry, numbers that help explain why Erasmus trusts him to step in for Etzebeth. Nortje's own journey from outsider to the Springboks' premier No 5 lock has been described as surreal, and Saturday's clash in Turin offers another chance to show his growing value. Nortje has long tracked Moerat's career, from schoolboy rugby to age-group internationals and now the senior Springbok team.

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Nearly a decade after they first crossed paths as emerging talents, the two locks will pack down together in a Test match. Nortje said he views the partnership as the fulfilment of a long-held dream and is determined to make the most of it. Italy will provide a stern test for the visiting pack, even with injuries disrupting the Azzurri.

Nortje and Moerat pair for Italy

South Africa remembers being pushed to the wire by Italy in Pretoria in 2025, and Nortje said that memory ensures the Boks are taking nothing for granted. The Springboks know they must pitch up on the day and match Italy's passion in Turin. For Moerat, the match is another step in a comeback shaped by resilience. For Nortje, it is a chance to play alongside a player he has looked up to for years.

Together they will carry the responsibility of setting the tone in the tight five as South Africa open their Nations Championship campaign.