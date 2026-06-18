Ruan Nortjé Aims for Perfect Bulls Farewell in URC Final Against Leinster

Vodacom Bulls stalwart Ruan Nortjé is hoping to bid farewell to his team in the best possible way by leading them to victory in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final against Leinster at Croke Park. The Bulls co-captain, who is set to join the Kubota Spears in Japan next season, believes winning the trophy for the people of Pretoria would be a perfect send-off.

Ruan Nortjé , the stalwart of the Vodacom Bulls , is set to bid farewell to his team in the most spectacular way possible - by lifting the United Rugby Championship ( URC ) trophy against Leinster at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday night.

The Bulls' co-captain, who has spent a decade in Pretoria, will be joining fellow Springbok Malcolm Marx at the Kubota Spears in Japan next season.

'For me, and I think for everyone in this team, it would be incredibly special to win the trophy for the people of Pretoria,' Nortjé said ahead of the final. The lock acknowledges the daunting challenge that lies ahead for Johan Ackermann's side, following last season's defeat to Leinster, but believes the Bulls have earned the right to believe in their chances.

'We know we're up against a quality team, as they showed us last season. So, for us, it's all about having belief and going out there and giving everything we've got until the very last minute,' he said. Nortjé reflects on his journey, from preparing for his matric exams and planning to study at North-West University, to becoming a key player in the Bulls' lineup.

'It's very special for me to be able to sign off my time with the Bulls in a final. Sometimes you look back and wonder, how did I get here? ' he mused





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Ruan Nortjé Vodacom Bulls URC Leinster Johan Ackermann Malcolm Marx Kubota Spears

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