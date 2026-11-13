RTMC and SAPS Arrest Two Officials Over eNaTIS Corruption

Traffic officer Peter Sunn Jean Swartz and a clerk are charged with fraud after allegedly manipulating eNaTIS records for cash payments.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation ( RTMC) and the South African Police Service ( SAPS) Anti-Corruption Unit have arrested two suspects in a major corruption and fraud case involving the manipulation of the national eNaTIS system. The targets of the operation are traffic officer Peter Sunn Jean Swartz and an unnamed clerk at the Adelaide Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC), who allegedly accepted cash payments to unlawfully issue and alter Traffic Register Numbers (TRNs). This coordinated law enforcement action exposes a breach of the integrity of South Africa's road traffic administration system, where official records were tampered with for financial gain.

eNaTIS System Manipulation Details

The investigation was triggered by a specific complaint alleging that on 23 January 2024, a suspect received cash deposits from an applicant seeking assistance in obtaining a Traffic Register Number and a driving licence through irregular means. Evidence gathered by the RTMC indicates that Peter Sunn Jean Swartz colluded with a clerk at the Adelaide Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) to manipulate official records. The investigation established that the clerk issued a Traffic Register Number to the applicant in her absence, bypassing standard verification procedures entirely.

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Further analysis of the case docket revealed that the Traffic Register Number (TRN) in question had initially been allocated to another male individual but was subsequently altered on the eNaTIS system to benefit the applicant. This alteration was conducted without proper authorization or legitimate cause, representing a significant breach of data integrity within the national traffic database. The manipulation allowed the applicant to bypass the standard allocation process and secure a registration number that did not legally belong to her.

Evidence and Financial Transactions

Investigators uncovered direct communication between Peter Sunn Jean Swartz and the applicant, as well as multiple payments of varying amounts deposited directly into the traffic officer's bank account. According to the RTMC, these payments were allegedly made in exchange for facilitating the applicant's acquisition of the Traffic Register Number. The applicant maintained that she had never visited the Adelaide DLTC to apply for or obtain the number, confirming that the entire process was handled illicitly behind the scenes.

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The financial trail provided by the bank deposits served as critical evidence linking Peter Sunn Jean Swartz to the alleged corruption scheme. The RTMC confirmed that the traffic officer acted as the primary intermediary between the applicant and the clerk at the DLTC, ensuring that the necessary manipulations were carried out on the eNaTIS system. This structured approach to bribery highlights the organized nature of the fraud, which relied on internal access to sensitive traffic data.

Legal Charges and Court Proceedings

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the case docket was submitted to prosecutors for a decision on whether criminal charges should be instituted. The RTMC announced that the decision was subsequently received that both suspects should be charged with corruption and fraud. This legal milestone marks the transition from investigative phase to judicial proceedings, where the allegations of financial misconduct and data manipulation will be formally addressed in court.

The two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, through J175 summonses in connection with the alleged offences. They are expected to make their first appearance before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on December 10, 2026, where they will face charges of corruption and fraud. This upcoming court date will set the stage for the formal prosecution of the traffic officer and the clerk for their roles in undermining the legal framework of vehicle registration in South Africa.

RTMC Commitment to System Integrity

The RTMC stated that it would continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to combat corruption within the country's road traffic administration system. The corporation emphasized that it remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies to root out corruption within the road traffic environment, strengthen accountability and protect the integrity of the country's road traffic administration systems. This statement underscores the organization's dedication to maintaining public trust in the licensing and registration processes managed by the eNaTIS platform.