The Road Traffic Infringement Agency will refund R14.2 million in AARTO traffic fines collected without proper service of infringement notices in Johannesburg and Tshwane. OUTA has raised concerns about the agency's procedures and the system's nationwide rollout.

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency ( RTIA) must refund R14.2 million in AARTO traffic fines that were unlawfully collected during the 2025/26 financial year. The refund applies to motorists in Johannesburg and Tshwane, the only municipalities where the AARTO system has been piloted.

The agency's annual report for the year ending 31 March 2026 identified a critical finding. Infringement items were collected but never properly served in accordance with the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act. Advocate Stefanie Fick from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) explained that the RTIA failed to follow its own legislated procedures. Under the AARTO Act, a strict sequence must be followed.

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Procedural failures undermine AARTO refunds

An infringement notice must be served, followed by a courtesy letter within 32 days, and finally an enforcement order. The R14.2 million in refunds indicates that the agency collected payments, often at the courtesy letter stage, without properly serving the initial infringement notices to motorists. Fick expressed concern over the procedural failures, questioning the reliability of the RTIA as it prepares to expand the system nationwide. Fick said the system requires that the motorist receive the infringement notice first.

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This notice tells them they have an outstanding fine against their name, and it must be served by post at that stage. The law has since been amended to allow electronic mail service. Many affected clients only discovered their outstanding fines through the Fines SA app. That was where they learned the extent of their outstanding fines for the first time.

They then queried with the agency that they had not received any notifications. Determining eligibility for the refunds presents a massive administrative challenge. Fick noted that with millions of tickets issued monthly in these pilot regions, manually processing individual refund claims would be an administrative nightmare. She suggested that a more practical solution might be to issue credit notices linked to motorists' national identity numbers.

Credit notices suggested for motorist refunds

These credits could be deducted from future fines. However, she acknowledged that individual motorists who paid for specific, unlawfully processed contraventions may still demand direct cash refunds. The RTIA said it will publish details in the Government Gazette, inviting affected fine payers to claim their refunds. Motorists who believe they are eligible should watch for that notice.

Beyond the immediate financial fallout, OUTA continues to raise concerns about the broader efficacy of the AARTO system in improving road safety. Fick pointed out that the original legislation dates back to 1998, yet it took a decade to implement in the initial pilot cities. Now in 2026, as the system rolls out to additional municipalities, historical inefficiencies remain a concern. Fick emphasized that the AARTO system alone cannot resolve the country's severe road carnage.

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Systemic issues persist beyond administrative fixes

True road safety requires a combination of functional law enforcement and visible policing to catch severe offenders. It also requires addressing systemic issues such as corruption, deteriorating road conditions, and unroadworthy vehicles. Without these foundational elements, Fick argued, the infringement agency's administrative efforts will not translate into safer roads. The refund process and the procedural failures have intensified scrutiny of the agency ahead of the national rollout.