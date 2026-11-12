RTC Unseats ANC in Tsantsabane Using Personal Pension Funds

Olebogeng Michael Mabilo's Rise Tsantsabane Communities party wins local elections by tapping community support and personal savings, promising accountable governance in Postmasburg.

Olebogeng Michael Mabilo, founder of the Rise Tsantsabane Communities (RTC), has successfully unseated the African National Congress (ANC) in Tsantsabane during the recent local government elections. Mabilo, who is 45 years old, financed this political victory by investing a portion of his personal pension fund into the nine-month-old party's campaign. This financial gamble proved decisive as the RTC secured a commanding majority in the council by winning seven of the 13 wards and capturing 43.8% of the total votes cast.

RTC Victory Mechanism and Financial Origins

The Rise Tsantsabane Communities (RTC) achieved its electoral triumph through a combination of direct personal investment from its leader and extensive grassroots mobilization across the Postmasburg region. The party entered the February campaign season with virtually no institutional budget, having been formed by Mabilo after he resigned from the Save Tsantsabane Coalition (STC). The STC, which Mabilo also helped establish, had dissolved when many of its members returned to the ANC, leaving a vacuum that the RTC promptly filled.

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Mabilo emphasized that while using part of his pension was a significant risk, the community recognized the campaign's primary goal of improving residents' daily lives. Support arrived from diverse sources, with locals offering to buy cows for rallies and residents working in Gauteng and other provinces organizing the printing of thousands of campaign shirts. This resourcefulness allowed the party to maintain a visible presence without relying on traditional political war chests.

Stakeholder Positions and Community Sentiment

Olebogeng Michael Mabilo attributes the RTC's success to widespread frustration among the people of Postmasburg regarding service delivery under the previous administration. Mabilo stated that community members had suffered sufficiently under the ANC and were eager to provide another political party a chance to demonstrate competence. The electorate's readiness to back a new entity reflects a broader shift in local political allegiances toward parties promising tangible improvements.

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The outgoing power structure was represented by the Save Tsantsabane Coalition, from which Mabilo departed to form the RTC. Mabilo described the RTC's platform as focused purely on development rather than personal enrichment or political ambition. He characterized the party's motivation as a desire to wield power specifically to change the lives of the people, rejecting the luxury and fame often associated with high office.

Real-World Impact on Postmasburg Governance

Following the election results, the Rise Tsantsabane Communities (RTC) faces the immediate task of rebuilding a municipality Mabilo described as broken and burdened with significant challenges. A primary focus for the new administration will be addressing revenue shortfalls by establishing partnerships with the numerous mines surrounding Postmasburg. Mabilo expressed optimism that these industrial collaborations would generate the necessary funds to support municipal operations and service delivery.

The new council leadership has committed to strict oversight of supply chain processes while explicitly stating that councillors will not interfere with tender procedures. Mabilo criticized the practice of cadre deployment used by the ANC in other municipalities, where individuals in strategic roles like accounting often lacked required qualifications. The RTC pledges to appoint capable personnel based solely on capability and qualification, regardless of race, to ensure the municipality runs smoothly.

Regional Context and Future Outlook

The victory in Tsantsabane is part of a wider trend of community-based parties gaining ground in South African local government elections. In the Mpumalanga province, the Service Delivery Party secured the most seats in Victor Khanye local municipality by winning seven positions with 39.53% of the vote. Simultaneously, in Gauteng, the One Merafong Organisation won four seats in Merafong City, tying with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for third place.

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Reflecting on his journey, Mabilo noted that he entered politics immediately after completing matriculation without tertiary qualifications. Despite never becoming an advocate as he originally dreamed, he views his current role as advocating for the people of Postmasburg. The Rise Tsantsabane Communities now stands poised to implement its vision, relying on the community's trust and Mabilo's personal commitment to restore functionality to the local municipality.