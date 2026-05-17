The Russian state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, is planning to extract uranium from the arid Kalahari region by pumping sulphuric acid into a transboundary aquifer shared by Namibia, South Africa and Botswana. The proposed mining plan has raised concerns about water contamination and the potential impact on the region's water resources and environment.

The Russian state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom , is pushing hard to extract uranium from the arid Kalahari region by pumping sulphuric acid into a transboundary aquifer shared by Namibia , South Africa and Botswana .

The potential for water contamination by radioactive decay products such as radon and radium – along with toxic heavy metals – have heightened concerns about uranium leach mining plans in an arid region where aquifers are the primary source of water for people, livestock and crops. The giant Stampriet Artesian Basin, one of the largest aquifers in southern Africa, is the only permanent source of drinking water and farm irrigation in one of the driest parts of the sub-continent.

The mining proposal named Project Wings involves drilling several exploration wells near the town of Leonardville and pumping large volumes of sulphuric acid and other chemical agents deep into the ground to dissolve the uranium into a solution that is then sucked up to the surface for processing into yellowcake. The company claims that the process is environmentally benign and that the chemicals used are ‘very weak, with an acidity (pH) similar to red wine or lemon juice’.

However, the experience of several former Soviet bloc nations, where extensive uranium extraction led to long-lasting water pollution, raises concerns about the safety of the proposed mining plans





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Rosatom Uranium Leach Mining Stampriet Artesian Basin Kalahari Region Namibia South Africa Botswana Project Wings Yellowcake Environmental Concerns Water Contamination Radioactive Decay Products Toxic Heavy Metals Kazakhstan Chelyabinsk Region Dalur Mine Public Relations Campaign

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