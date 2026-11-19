Reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe Rosanna Hall is moved to the 2027 competition due to US visa processing delays, missing the 2026 Puerto Rico pageant.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe has officially confirmed that Rosanna Hall will not compete in the 75th edition of the Miss Universe competition scheduled for 2026 in Puerto Rico. The reigning queen faces a two-year deferral to the 76th edition in 2027 due to significant delays in securing her United States visa. This administrative hurdle prevented her from participating in the essential pre-pageant activities that have already commenced for the current cycle.

Visa Delays Block 2026 Competition Access

Rosanna Hall encountered substantial difficulties in obtaining the necessary travel documentation because of ongoing US travel restrictions affecting citizens of Zimbabwe. These restrictions were reinforced by a recent US presidential travel proclamation that further complicated entry for nationals from specific countries. Consequently, Hall was stranded in South Africa earlier this month, unable to depart for the competition venue as originally planned. Although her visa was eventually granted, the approval arrived too late for her to join the ongoing preparations.

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Deferral Allows for Full Pageant Preparation

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe organization stated that the late visa approval meant Hall had missed most of the critical pre-pageant engagements. Because the competition had progressed considerably by the time her documents were processed, the organization decided it was in her best interest to defer her participation. Rosanna Hall will instead represent Zimbabwe at the 76th Miss Universe edition in 2027. This decision ensures she will have a full two-year reign to prepare adequately and represent her nation at her very best.

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Impact on Other African Contestants and Travel

Miss Universe Zimbabwe is not the only entity affected by these travel barriers, as several other African nations have also seen contestants withdraw. Representatives from Zambia, Angola, the Republic of Congo, and South Sudan have similarly exited the 75th edition due to US visa restrictions. Despite the deferral, Rosanna Hall will still travel to Puerto Rico to support her fellow contestants. She plans to watch the events from the sidelines, ensuring she remains connected to the sisterhood and unity that define the Miss Universe experience.

2026 Coronation Details and Next Steps

The 75th Miss Universe coronation night is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. Contestants were required to arrive in Puerto Rico by November 8 for registration and fittings, with preliminary events continuing ahead of the finale. While Rosanna Hall will not be competing, the organization emphasized that this deferral provides a renewed opportunity for growth and experience. All involved parties, including sponsors, the government of Zimbabwe, and her supporters, are thanked for their solidarity during this ordeal.