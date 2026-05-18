Rory McIlroy Reacts to Hecklers during PGA Championship Final Round

During the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy encountered a heckler who disrupted his shotmaking on a crucial moment. In response, the World No 2 used an expletive towards the fan and asked security to eject him. The incident resembles the turbulent events from last year's Ryder Cup where McIlroy faced relentless boos from audience. Despite being in a favorable position, McIlroy ended with pars at the par-five ninth and 16th holes and a bogey at the par-four 13th.

Rory McIlroy reacted angrily towards a heckler who interrupted his fairway chip attempt during a crucial moment in Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship.

The heckler appeared at the par-five 16th hole and McIlroy used a vulgar word as a response, asking security to have him removed from the course. This incident shares similarities with McIlroy's turbulent Ryder Cup campaign last year, when he faced relentless abuse from hecklers. Rory ultimately used up his par putt opportunity on 16th before closing with two more pars and finished on four-under 276 in the 72-hole event.

Aaron Rai of England won the tournament with a 65, reaching the finish with birdies on 16th and the last holes





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Rory Mcilroy Heckler PGA Championship Final Round Expletive Security Bethpage Black World No 2 Masters

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