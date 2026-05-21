Ronaldo Seals Saudi Crown with Free-Kick and Late Goal

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the Saudi title with a free-kick and a late goal, adding to his trophy collection with Al Nassr. He left with regret in 2024 and returned for a challenge, but controversy sparked by the king's cup final loss and player protests have followed.

A trademark free-kick and a close-range finish , both in the final half-hour, sealed the win Al Nassr needed on the last night of the season, with Al Hilal finishing just two points behind.

Ronaldo, 41, arrived in the oil-rich desert kingdom to great acclaim in 2023, wept as he watched the final minutes from the bench. He adds the Saudi championship to his English, Spanish, and Italian titles and five Champions League medals. Al Nassr took a 2-0 lead but were back to 2-1 before Ronaldo's free-kick on 63 minutes evaded the goalkeeper and a forest of legs to find the far corner.

He struck again nine minutes from time, receiving a cut-back on the edge of the six-yard box and smashing high into the net. Next up for the all-time leading men's international goalscorer, with 143 goals, is a sixth crack at the World Cup after he was named in Portugal's squad this week. Ronaldo opened the door to a series of big-money Saudi signings when he joined Al Nassr in January 2023 following an unhappy second spell at Manchester United.

Neymar and Karim Benzema were among those to follow after Ronaldo inked a two-and-a-half-year deal estimated at 200 million euros, extended for two years in June 2025. The stated aim was to turn the Pro League into one of the world's top five football competitions measured by the quality of players, stadium attendances, and commercial success. International interest has been muted, however.

In December 2024, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host of the 2034 World Cup, a coup as it pushes to decouple its economy from oil and attract business and tourists, partially via the buzz of sports. Expensive football signings and extravagant spending on economic diversification, including sprawling tourist developments and NEOM, a futuristic city in the desert, have been criticised. Ronaldo's Saudi stint has not always been smooth.

In 2024, he was left in floods of tears when Al Nassr lost the King's Cup final to Al Hilal on penalties, denying him his first Saudi title. This season, he disappeared from Al Nassr's line-up for three games in an apparent protest at Benzema's transfer to rival team Al Hilal. Al Hilal and Al Nassr were among the stable of Saudi teams owned by the Public Investment Fund, the country's $900 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Before Thursday, Ronaldo's only silverware with Al Nassr was the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. He was also disappointed on Saturday, when Al Nassr lost to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final





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Ronaldo Saudi Title Free-Kick Close-Range Finish Golden Boot Al Nassr Al Hilal King's Cup Final Player Protests Economic Diversification NEOM Footballer Sportswashing

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