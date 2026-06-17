Ronaldo Fails to Score as Portugal Held by Congo in World Cup Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as Portugal were held 1-1 by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their 2026 World Cup Group K opener. The result puts pressure on the 41-year-old, who is yet to win a World Cup.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo may have already lost some ground in the Greatest of All Time debate early in the 2026 FIFA World Cup . The Portuguese captain failed to find the net in a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Houston Stadium on Wednesday.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but was unable to regain the lead for Portugal after Yoane Wissa equalised for Congo on the stroke of half-time, canceling out an early opener from Joao Neves. The 41-year-old talisman will likely be frustrated by both the result and his personal performance. His relative ineffectiveness has shifted the spotlight toward his long-time rival Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Both superstars opened their respective campaigns in commanding fashion: Messi netted a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria, while Mbappe scored a brace in France's 3-0 win against Senegal. The scoring spree also saw both men etch their names into the record books. Messi is now the joint all-time top goalscorer in World Cup history, tying Miroslav Klose with 16 goals. Mbappe, meanwhile, sits just two goals behind the pair, currently fourth on the all-time list.

To compound matters, both Messi and Mbappe are already world champions, having led their nations to glory in 2022 and 2018, respectively. In contrast, Ronaldo's best World Cup finish remains a semi-final appearance during his debut tournament two decades ago in 2006.

Given that winning the World Cup is widely considered the pinnacle of a player's career, a pertinent question persists: Does Ronaldo deserve to remain at the center of the GOAT debate if he finishes his career without a world title? Of course, it remains early days, as Portugal has only played one match.

However, the pressure will be on Ronaldo to find the back of the net when they face Uzbekistan on Tuesday and add to his career tally of eight goals in the tournament. The match itself was a tense affair, with Portugal dominating possession but struggling to break down a well-organized Congolese defense.

Joao Neves gave Portugal the lead in the 12th minute with a clinical finish from outside the box, but Congo grew into the game and equalized just before halftime through a powerful header from Wissa. The second half saw Portugal push forward, but Ronaldo was unable to convert several chances, including a close-range effort that was saved by the Congo goalkeeper. The draw leaves Portugal second in Group K behind Uzbekistan, who won their opening match against Saudi Arabia.

Portugal's next match against Uzbekistan is crucial, as a win would put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages. Ronaldo's form will be key, and he will be desperate to silence his critics with a goal. Beyond the immediate result, this World Cup represents a defining moment for Ronaldo's legacy. At 41, this is likely his last chance to win the one major trophy that has eluded him.

The GOAT debate has been dominated by his rivalry with Messi, but the lack of a World Cup title in his collection is a glaring omission when compared to the achievements of his peers. While his club career is unmatched, with five Ballon d'Or awards and numerous league titles, the ultimate team prize in international football remains out of reach.

Some argue that individual brilliance should not be overshadowed by team success, while others insist that the World Cup is the ultimate measuring stick for greatness. Ronaldo's performance in the coming matches will not only determine Portugal's fate but also shape his place in football history. With Messi and Mbappe already leaving their mark on this tournament, the pressure on Ronaldo to deliver has never been greater.

As the group stage progresses, Portugal must find a way to integrate Ronaldo more effectively into their attack. The veteran forward has adapted his game over the years, moving from a winger to a central striker, but he relies heavily on service from his teammates. Against Congo, Portugal's creative players, such as Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, struggled to provide him with quality chances.

Manager Roberto Martinez will need to tweak his tactics to ensure Ronaldo gets the opportunities he needs to score. Uzbekistan, with a solid defensive record, will pose another tough challenge. Portugal's ability to break down deep-lying defenses will be tested, and Ronaldo's movement in the box could be the decisive factor. If he can rediscover his scoring touch, Portugal will be a formidable opponent in the knockout rounds. If not, the questions about his legacy will only grow louder





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