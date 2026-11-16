Belgium record scorer Romelu Lukaku has retired from international football at 33 after 16 years, 94 goals and 135 caps, including four World Cups and three European Championships.

Romelu Lukaku has retired from international football, ending a Belgium career in which he scored a record 94 goals in 135 games. The 33-year-old, who now plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, announced the decision on Instagram on Monday.

Lukaku made his debut in 2010 as a teenager and was an unused substitute in Sunday's 4-1 Nations League win over Italy. His last appearance for Belgium came in October's 4-1 loss to France. These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team. It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment, Belgium's record goal scorer said on Instagram.

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To the Belgium fans, thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in four World Cups and three European Championships. I will never forget those moments. I'm at peace with my decision to stop here, Lukaku said.

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Belgium Golden Generation Achieved Best World Cup Finish

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan forward was part of Belgium's so-called golden generation. Lukaku, alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, finished third at the 2018 World Cup. That was a best-ever finish for Belgium in the tournament, but they failed to lift a trophy during the period. Lukaku also featured in four World Cups for the Red Devils and helped them reach the quarter-finals.

I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for, Lukaku said. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team, he added. A host of fellow Belgian players paid tribute to Lukaku.

Fellow Belgian Players Pay Tribute To Lukaku

Legend, my brother, midfielder Axel Witsel said on Instagram. Thank you for everything my bro, Courtois said. So many amazing memories, the Real Madrid goalkeeper added. Beyond his exceptional performances on the pitch, he has been a true leader, with a strong personality and an essential role in the dressing room, Lukaku's former team-mate and now Belgium's technical director Simon Mignolet said in a statement from the Belgian football association.

We respect his decision and are deeply grateful to him for everything he has brought to our national team, the former Liverpool goalkeeper added. Belgium's first game without Lukaku will be a Nations League last-eight fixture in March. We must now turn our attention to the future and prepare for the Nations League quarter-finals, Mignolet said. With the ambition of continuing to make progress as a team, he added.