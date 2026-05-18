Roland Garros 2026: Anticipating a New Champion and Legacy

As Roland Garros 2026 draws near, the tournament is poised for a transitional phase without one of its most formidable forces, Carlos Alcaraz. The absence of the Spanish ace leaves the door open for a new champion and sets the stage for a fascinating chapter in the Grand Slam's history. Meanwhile, seasoned veterans such as Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina continue to compete for continued dominance at the prestigious tournament.

Roland Garros 2026 promises to be a transformative tournament as the prestigious clay-court Grand Slam embarks on a new chapter, void of one of its all-time dominant figures.

With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ruled out due to injury, the stage is set for an enthralling showdown between world No 1 Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, both with their sights set on making history. The absence of a clear champion sets the women’s draw ablaze with Coco Gauff, Iga Świątek, and Elena Rybakina, among others, vying for the trophy. The unpredictability of the draw, coupled with the numerous rising stars, ensures an exciting fortnight





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Roland Garros Carlos Alcaraz World No 1 Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff Iga Świątek

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