ROCKET Launches Polokwane Private Air Ambulance Service to Boost Limpopo Access

ROCKET expands its aeromedical response in Limpopo with a new private air ambulance service in Polokwane, enhancing emergency care for private members and supporting government healthcare operations.

ROCKET, recognized as South Africa's premier independent air ambulance provider, officially inaugurated its private air ambulance service in Polokwane on 5 November 2026. The launch ceremony gathered key industry stakeholders to mark the expansion of the organization's dedicated aeromedical response capabilities into the private sector across the Limpopo province.

This strategic development extends specialized emergency medical services to outlying regions while simultaneously reinforcing support for government healthcare operations. The new facility aims to ensure that patients and local communities benefit from an integrated medical emergency response network characterized by rapid intervention, expert clinical decision-making, and appropriate transport solutions that significantly improve patient outcomes.

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Core Operational Mechanics and Capacity

The Polokwane private air ambulance service operates directly from Polokwane Civil Airport, creating substantial capacity to provide additional operational support to strategic partners during periods of high call volumes. Although the official opening ceremony took place on 5 November 2026, the service became fully operational on 1 November 2026, building upon established capabilities to extend time-critical emergency medical services and patient transfers to the private market.

Operations remain tightly integrated within the wider healthcare system through close coordination between Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, receiving hospitals, and relevant healthcare stakeholders. The service is particularly relevant in scenarios where time, distance, road infrastructure, geography, or the clinical condition of a patient makes rapid access to definitive medical care critical.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Rationale

Hendrik Louw, Chief Executive Officer of ROCKET, emphasized the importance of this initiative by stating that establishing a dedicated private air ambulance service in Polokwane is a vital step in extending access to specialist emergency medical response across Limpopo. He highlighted that the organization's primary focus is ensuring that patients and communities have access to an integrated medical emergency response capability where clinical and operational safety are prioritized.

ROCKET brings to this project a patient-centric approach supported by a world-class, in-house Emergency Management Centre, professional aeromedical teams, experienced pilots, and an extensive authorized road ambulance network. The organization provides emergency response and aeromedical services on a 24/7 basis and forms part of Henley Group Holdings, which owns and operates the largest twin-engined helicopter fleet in South Africa.

For the past four years, ROCKET has partnered with the Limpopo Department of Health (DoH) in operating the successful Pride of Limpopo Aeromedical Service from Polokwane, supporting the province's emergency medical requirements. This expanded private service builds on that existing capability, allowing ROCKET to strengthen the medical emergency response available to its members while maintaining collaborative ties with the public health sector.

Real-World Impact on Private Members and Patients

The Polokwane private air ambulance service will significantly strengthen the medical emergency response available to ROCKET Connect members residing or traveling in Limpopo. ROCKET Connect is a subscription-based EMS and HEMS solution that provides individuals, families, businesses, and tourism organizations with direct access to ROCKET's emergency medical assistance infrastructure and aeromedical resources when clinically and operationally appropriate.

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Members can activate assistance through the ROCKET Connect mobile application or through the ROCKET Emergency Management Centre, which operates continuously around the clock. In the event of a medical emergency, the service removes the need for members to navigate complex emergency arrangements during a medical crisis, providing access to authorized, networked road ambulance services and air ambulance response as indicated by the patient's condition and ROCKET's flight criteria.

Consequences for Regional Healthcare and Future Outlook

A key component of the service is ROCKET's Emergency Management Centre, which coordinates the emergency medical response and remains involved throughout the patient journey. This provides members, their families, and business management teams with a single point of contact during what can otherwise be a highly stressful and fragmented emergency, ensuring a coordinated and patient-centered approach.

The proximity of ROCKET's aeromedical response resources in the region offers a distinct benefit for private members, subject to clinical need, aircraft availability, weather conditions, landing-site suitability, and ROCKET flight criteria. By integrating aeromedical capability, emergency medical expertise, centralized coordination, and road-based EMS resources, ROCKET is providing a comprehensive medical emergency response focused on clinical and operational safety beyond South Africa's major metropolitan centers.

Looking ahead, the integration of aviation operations with clinical expertise facilitates the rapid mobilization of specialized resources and expedites the transfer of critically ill or injured patients to an appropriate receiving facility. This development ensures that communities in Limpopo now have enhanced access to life-saving aeromedical services, reinforcing the region's healthcare infrastructure and providing peace of mind for residents and visitors alike.