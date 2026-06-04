Robinson's Sensational Return Sees New Zealand Collapse on Day 1 of First Test

Ollie Robinson marked his return to Test cricket with a stunning performance, taking four wickets in a devastating opening spell that saw New Zealand collapse to 29-6 on the first day of the first Test at Lord's. The 32-year-old seamer took three wickets in four balls, including a hat-trick, to leave New Zealand reeling. Kyle Jamieson took 5-62 for New Zealand, while Harry Brook was the lone England batsman to offer resistance, scoring 56.

England's Ollie Robinson made a sensational return to Test cricket, taking four wickets in a devastating opening spell that saw New Zealand collapse to 29-6 on the first day of the first Test at Lord's .

Robinson, playing his first Test in over two years, took three wickets in four balls, including a hat-trick, to leave New Zealand reeling. The 32-year-old seamer dismissed Devon Conway lbw, before removing Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra for ducks in the same over. Williamson, playing what could be his last Test at Lord's, was caught off bat and pad, while Ravindra reviewed the decision but it was upheld.

Robinson struck again, bowling Daryl Mitchell for 12, as he finished with remarkable figures of 4-10 in his first six overs. Josh Tongue then bowled Tom Blundell to leave New Zealand 29-6 in just 13 overs. Earlier, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson took 5-62 in 14 overs, while Harry Brook was the lone England batsman to offer meaningful resistance, scoring 56.

England's first Test since their Ashes loss in Australia saw debutant Emilio Gay and Joe Root both fall cheaply, while Ben Stokes was caught by Williamson for 12. A last-wicket partnership of 22 between Tongue and Shoaib Bashir boosted England's total





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Ollie Robinson New Zealand Test Cricket Lord's Kyle Jamieson Harry Brook

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