Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, November 16, that 40-year-old Robert Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play James Bond. The next film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and is expected to begin filming in 2027.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, November 16, that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond. The 40-year-old British actor succeeds Daniel Craig, ending years of speculation about who would take over the iconic role.

Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play 007 in the official film series. The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune and Arrival. The screenplay is by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also attached to the project.

Also read Robert Pattinson named as next James Bond

Filming is expected to begin in 2027, though an official production schedule and release date have yet to be announced by Amazon MGM Studios. Pattinson welcomed the news, describing the opportunity as the honour of a lifetime. James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime, he said in a statement released by Amazon MGM Studios.

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He added that the role was a dream come true and that he was excited about working with Villeneuve and the rest of the filmmaking team. Villeneuve publicly welcomed Pattinson's appointment. He said the actor brings something entirely new to a character who has entertained audiences for more than six decades. The confirmation ends a shortlist of contenders that had captured widespread public attention.

Names including Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner had been heavily linked with the role before the final decision was announced. Pattinson first became an international sensation when Twilight premiered in 2008. The five-film franchise turned him into one of Hollywood's most recognisable young stars, but he was determined not to be defined by a single character. After Twilight, he chose more varied projects, often working with acclaimed filmmakers and taking on challenging roles.

Pattinson Career Evolution

In 2017, he starred in the crime thriller Good Time, playing a desperate bank robber in a performance that helped change perceptions of his acting abilities. Two years later, he appeared alongside Willem Dafoe in Robert Eggers' psychological thriller The Lighthouse. His performance in Christopher Nolan's 2020 science-fiction thriller Tenet brought him back into blockbuster territory.

Then came The Batman in 2022, when he took on another hugely recognisable character, Bruce Wayne. His more recent credits include Mickey 17, The Drama and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The announcement generated considerable excitement among fans, although not everyone is convinced Pattinson is the right choice. Many welcomed the decision, pointing to his acting range and ability to reinvent himself.

Others believe he is an unexpected choice for a character traditionally associated with sophistication, confidence and a particular kind of leading-man charm. His Tenet performance has resurfaced in discussions, with fans revisiting the film as an example of his potential as an action star. Some social media users are still making the case for Henry Cavill, who was among the actors repeatedly linked to the Bond role during the speculation surrounding Craig's successor.

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Public Reaction Debate

Other names previously discussed included Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston. The debate is hardly surprising. Taking over a character with more than six decades of cinematic history was never going to please everyone. Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official film series.

Sean Connery was the first to bring Ian Fleming's fictional British spy to the big screen in Dr. No in 1962. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan, before Daniel Craig took over in 2006. Craig's final appearance as 007 came in No Time to Die in 2021. This project marks a significant structural shift in the franchise's history.

Amazon MGM Structural Shift

It will be the first Bond instalment developed under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control. This change follows a new agreement with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, which was finalized in 2025. The confirmation of Robert Pattinson signals a fresh direction for the long-running series. With Pattinson confirmed and a new creative team assembled, the next chapter of the iconic spy series is finally beginning to take shape.

The transition from Daniel Craig's tenure to this new era represents a major milestone for the brand. Fans and critics alike will watch closely to see how Pattinson interprets the character. Whether he brings a more mysterious, understated Bond or embraces the traditional suave and sophisticated 007 remains to be seen.