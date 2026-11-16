San Diego traffic experts note that adding road capacity often fails to reduce congestion. This article explains how commuter choices and Nash equilibrium can lead to increased travel times.

Expanding road infrastructure does not guarantee relief from gridlock, as individual driver behavior can transform added capacity into renewed congestion. On 7 November, 2025, heavy traffic backed up on Interstate 5 in San Diego during the afternoon commute. This visual evidence underscores a persistent urban planning challenge that defies intuitive solutions.

The Mechanism of Induced Demand

Adding more lanes often fails to reduce congestion because it triggers induced demand. Drivers adjust their routes and timing based on perceived efficiency, which eventually restores gridlock. This phenomenon is a well-documented result of traffic equilibrium models.

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Nash Equilibrium Explained Simply

Nash equilibrium describes the state where no driver can improve their journey by switching routes alone. Commuters distribute themselves until travel times equalize across all available paths. This self-organizing behavior creates a stable but often inefficient network state.

Simulation Shows Worsened Outcomes

A theoretical model with 4,000 daily commuters demonstrates how a new ten-minute shortcut increases total trip time. Initially, two routes take 70 minutes each with 2,000 drivers per path. Adding a fast connection causes all drivers to use the new route, raising congestion on narrower segments and increasing total travel time to 80 minutes.

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Individual Logic Versus Collective Good

The paradox arises because individual rationality leads to a collectively worse outcome. Each driver seeks to minimize personal travel time rather than network-wide efficiency. This misalignment explains why road expansion can ironically make traffic conditions worse for everyone involved.

Implications for Urban Planning Policy

Urban planners must recognize that road removal or addition has complex systemic effects. Historical data from highway removals supports the theory that capacity expansion is not a guaranteed remedy. Effective traffic management requires strategies that address commuter choices and market behaviors directly.