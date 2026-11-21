Major shareholders force a special general meeting to vote on removing RMA leaders Thabo Dloti and Koketso Mabe amid a severe governance crisis and forensic allegations of tender manipulation.

Rand Mutual Assurance shareholders have escalated their conflict with the insurer's top leadership by formally demanding the immediate removal of board chair Thabo Dloti and deputy chair Koketso Mabe. Three major mining houses, Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold Mining Company, and Impala Platinum Holdings, delivered a joint requisition to the RMA board on Tuesday to trigger a special general meeting for this purpose. These three entities hold more than ten percent of the voting rights in the financial services group, citing a critical governance crisis as the primary reason for their intervention. The 130-year-old miners compensation fund currently manages assets valued at thirty-two billion rand, making the leadership dispute a significant event for South African capital markets.

The Requisition and Meeting Timeline

The joint letter to the board was signed by the financial executives of the three mining houses, specifically Sibanye-Stillwater CFO Charl Keyter, Harmony financial director Boipelo Lekubo, and Impala Platinum Holdings CFO Meroonisha Kerber. In their correspondence, the executives argued that due to the strategic importance of the proposed resolutions, the special general meeting should be convened no later than Friday, November twenty. However, internal sources indicate that the RMA board issued a notice confirming the virtual special general meeting will actually be held on December eleven. This scheduling decision highlights the procedural friction between the aggressive shareholders and the incumbent board management. The board has nominated non-executive directors Tjaart Esterhuyse as acting chair and Maggie Mojapelo as acting deputy chair to preside over the ordinary resolutions, aiming to maintain independence and manage potential conflicts during the vote. Two implicated board members have also been invited to submit formal representations prior to the vote.

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Forensic Findings on Tender Manipulation

The current showdown represents the culmination of months of internal turmoil that became public following a TimesLIVE report detailing a leaked draft investigation by ENS Forensics into a two-billion-rand tender. The forensic probe uncovered that RMA's head of investments, Thiru Pather, participated in early tender meetings while still serving on the investment committee of the bidding firm, 27four. Investigators determined that Pather manipulated bid scores, inflated the recorded fee of the incumbent consultant, and altered draft committee minutes to weaken competing bids in favor of 27four. The probe concluded that this unauthorized tender process produced an unjustified recommendation to award 27four a three-year private markets advisory mandate. Consequently, ENS recommended disciplinary action against the implicated executives and a review of potential fiduciary breaches by senior board members. Thiru Pather denied manipulating the process, insisting that her scoring adjustments were merely formula corrections and that she could assess bids objectively after voluntarily flagging her prior link. 27four told TimesLIVE that it had participated in the reopened tender, adding that RMA had only advised it of delays without communicating any final outcome.

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Regulatory Complaints and Governance Breaches

The situation reached a new milestone last week when RMA's executive committee lodged a formal regulatory complaint against Thabo Dloti and Koketso Mabe with the South African Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority. Submitted through legal firm Thomson Wilks Incorporated under section two hundred fifty-three of the Financial Sector Regulation Act, the complaint detailed extensive allegations of misconduct. The exco accused the directors of suppressing board documents, delaying key strategic initiatives such as the RMA short-term insurance license application, and blocking competitive business opportunities to protect external commercial entities linked to them. The letter stated there is a strong prima facie case of conflicts of interest and serious misconduct at the RMA board level, which warrants urgent resolution. The exco argued that these actions are seriously impeding the proper running of RMA. Both individuals are alleged to have violated statutory fitness and propriety requirements under the Governance and Operational Standards for Insurers and the Insurance Act. The Reserve Bank declined to comment on the individual entities it regulates on Saturday.

Shareholder Positions and Market Reaction

Sibanye-Stillwater confirmed calling for the special general meeting on Saturday, stating that it was monitoring the process being followed by the RMA board as it oversees investigations into the allegations. The company emphasized that shareholders are not leading the internal process but are monitoring the matter to ensure good governance is maintained in their investee companies. Impala Platinum Holdings declined to comment on the development, while Harmony Gold Mining Company could not be reached for comment. The demand for the removal of the chair and deputy chair underscores the deepening rift within the insurer's governance structure. With the meeting scheduled for December eleven, the shareholders are positioning themselves to vote on the immediate removal of the two directors. The outcome of this vote will determine the future leadership of the RMA board and potentially reshape the strategic direction of the financial services group. The resolution of this governance crisis will likely require significant oversight from the Prudential Authority and may influence investor confidence in the broader insurance sector.