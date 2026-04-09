Riverlea Secondary School Faces R45 Million Bill After Fires, Students Use School Hall as Temporary Classrooms

Riverlea Secondary School is dealing with the aftermath of a fire that damaged 12 classrooms, with the Gauteng Department of Education seeking R45 million to repair infrastructure damaged by fires dating back to 2007. Grade 8 and 9 students are attending classes in the school hall as repairs are underway. The department is prioritizing security improvements, including better lighting, to address community concerns. The department has decided against providing mobile classrooms this time and will redirect resources towards classroom repairs expected to take 5-10 days.

Following a devastating fire that has left Riverlea Secondary School grappling with infrastructure damage, Grade 8 and 9 students are currently attending classes in the school hall. The fire, which occurred last year, damaged a significant portion of the school’s infrastructure, specifically impacting twelve classrooms and necessitating alternative arrangements for affected learners.

The Gauteng Department of Education is actively working to address the situation, with MEC Lebogang Maile stating that the department will require approximately R45 million to rectify the damage. This includes not only the recent fire’s impact but also addresses the unresolved damage from a prior fire dating back to 2007, highlighting a prolonged challenge for the school. Ma'am Ntsie, a dedicated teacher, is utilizing the school hall to provide instruction for her classes, demonstrating the adaptability and commitment of the school staff to ensure continuity in education for the students affected by the fire's aftermath. This temporary solution allows the students to continue learning while permanent repair plans are implemented. The fire has underscored the critical need for comprehensive infrastructure upgrades and enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents.\The Department of Education is faced with the substantial task of allocating resources and implementing effective strategies to restore the school's facilities. The estimated R45 million budget will be allocated not only to the immediate repairs of the classrooms, but also to address the underlying issues that contributed to the vulnerability of the school’s infrastructure. The MEC also clarified that, unlike the previous incident where temporary mobile classrooms were employed at a cost of R1.6 million, the department has opted for immediate refurbishment of the existing classrooms. This decision is based on the expectation that the refurbishment process, which will be completed within a short timeframe, will be more efficient and cost-effective than deploying mobile units. The focus will be on accelerating the repair of the classrooms directly impacted by the fires. The plan reflects a proactive approach towards ensuring that the disruption to teaching and learning is minimized. The department aims to redirect financial resources towards the renovation of damaged classrooms instead of providing mobile units, which could be an efficient strategy considering the estimated timeframe of the renovation. The ongoing challenge is compounded by the lack of progress on the repairs from the 2007 fire. The department acknowledges the urgency of the situation and the critical need to restore the learning environment for the 320 affected students.\In addition to repairing the physical structures, the department is also focusing on improving security measures at Riverlea Secondary School. MEC Maile emphasized that enhanced security, particularly improved lighting, will be a key priority in the allocation of the allocated funds. The safety of the students and staff, as well as the protection of school property, are of paramount importance. The increased security measures are in response to serious concerns raised by Riverlea residents and community leaders regarding security lapses at the school. This proactive approach will help secure the school's facilities and create a safe environment for the students. The implementation of such improvements will directly address the vulnerabilities that made the school susceptible to fire damage. The decision to prioritize security underscores the importance of a comprehensive approach to recovery and rebuilding, ensuring that the repaired school is not only functional but also safe and secure for the entire school community. The Department is committed to working with the school community to expedite the repairs and upgrades. The focus is to address the immediate needs of the school and also implement comprehensive strategies for preventing any further incidents of damage or disruption, thereby ensuring a stable learning environment for the students





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School Fire Riverlea Secondary School Classroom Damage Gauteng Education School Infrastructure Education Funding Security Lebogang Maile

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