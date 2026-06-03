Rising Stars to Watch at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Discover the next generation of cricket stars set to shine at the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, featuring profiles of Georgia Voll, Arshdeep Singh? Wait no, the text mentions a Sharma, not Arshdeep. Actually the text says: 'The 24-year-old fast bowler' but doesn't name her clearly? It says 'Sharma returned figures...' So it's a Sharma. But later it says 'Sharma has also been tipped to fill the void left by the injured Amanjot Kaur' So it's an Indian pacer named Sharma. But the text says 'Arshdeep'? No, the text says 'The 24-year-old fast bowler' and then 'Sharma returned figures...' so it's likely a typo? Actually there is no 'Arshdeep'. It's Sharma. So we need to be careful. The text mentions: Georgia Voll (Australia), Sharma (India), Kayla Reyneke (South Africa). Also the introduction mentions past stars like Hayley Matthews, Suzie Bates, Sophie Ecclestone. So the description should summarize that.

Every ICC Women's T20 World Cup introduces the world to a new generation of stars. Some arrive with fearless batting, some with match-winning spells, and some with the composure of veterans despite barely stepping into international cricket.

Over the years, the tournament has played a major role in shaping careers that would go on to define the women's game. Hayley Matthews was just 18 when she helped the West Indies lift the 2016 title, earning Player of the Match honours in the Final and finishing as her side's second-highest run-scorer in the competition.

A 21-year-old Suzie Bates featured in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup in 2009 before eventually becoming one of the greatest batters in the history of the White Ferns. Similarly Sophie Ecclestone announced herself at the 2018 edition as a 19-year-old, becoming nearly impossible to score against as England reached the final in the Caribbean. As another Women's T20 World Cup approaches, a fresh set of young players are preparing to leave their mark.

Let's get to know them: At just 22 Georgia Voll already looks like the next big star in Australia's powerful batting line-up. Few players have made such a rapid impact early in their international career. Voll announced herself with an ODI century in just her second international match against India in 2024, before adding another hundred against the same opposition in early 2026. An elegant yet explosive top-order batter, Voll combines classical strokeplay with modern aggression.

Strong down the ground and fearless against pace, she has quickly established herself as a batter capable of dominating attacks across formats. Her rise accelerated further during Australia's T20I series against India earlier this year where she finished as Australia's highest run-scorer with 116 runs in three matches, including a Player of the Match-winning knock of 88 in the game Australia won.

Less than a month later she smashed a maiden T20I century, 101 from just 53 balls against the West Indies, ending the series as its leading run-scorer overall. Now ranked No 1 in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings with a strike-rate of 156.43, Voll heads into her first Women's T20 World Cup as one of the most exciting young players in the tournament. She's just getting better and better each year.

To be No 1 in T20 cricket and only be playing for two years is pretty impressive. It just goes to show how many runs she's scored and at a beautiful rate as well, Australia top-order batter Phoebe Litchfield has high expectations of Voll. The 24-year-old fast bowler first caught attention during the Women's Premier League earlier this year and immediately carried that momentum into international cricket with a memorable debut against England.

At the opening T20I in Chelmsford Sharma returned figures of 3/34 in four overs. Her spell helped India secure a comfortable 38-run victory and instantly strengthened her credentials ahead of the World Cup. Accuracy and variation remain her biggest strengths. Even in the absence of first-choice pacer Renuka Singh, Sharma stepped up and delivered giving India an added pace option heading into the global event.

Her rapid rise has been built on a superb Women's Premier League campaign for Delhi Capitals where she claimed 17 wickets in 10 matches under the captaincy of Jemimah Rodrigues. She was the joint leading wicket-taker of the edition, which included a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in just her second appearance. She proved herself not just in one game, but consistently across matches. With the experience in this squad we're confident she'll flourish on the big stage.

Sharma has also been tipped to fill the void left by the injured Amanjot Kaur as India prepare for the Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales. At only 20 years old Kayla Reyneke has already shown that she thrives under pressure. The young allrounder first gained major recognition while captaining South Africa to the final of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2025. Since breaking into the senior side she has wasted little time making headlines.

One of her standout performances came against New Zealand in March 2026 where she hammered three consecutive sixes off Sophie Devine in the final over to propel South Africa to 177/5 in the second T20I. That was some really clean power hitting. It is really nice with the ball striking that we have in our line-up and to know that we have power like that still to come, skipper Laura Wolvaardt said afterwards.

Her fearless finishing ability surfaced again during the ODI series opener in Christchurch where Reyneke smashed a last-ball six to complete a thrilling chase against New Zealand. With her composure, clean striking and growing confidence Reyneke is quickly becoming one of South Africa's most exciting young match-winners





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ICC Women's T20 World Cup Georgia Voll Indian Fast Bowler Sharma Kayla Reyneke Emerging Stars Women's Cricket T20 Cricket Young Talents

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