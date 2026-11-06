Rise Mzansi Selects Lukhona Mnguni As Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate

Rise Mzansi has nominated former political analyst Lukhona Mnguni for mayor of Johannesburg, citing strong local support and a focus on accountability.

Rise Mzansi has officially announced former political analyst Lukhona Mnguni as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg. The party, which participated in the 2024 national and provincial elections, argues that its performance in the economic capital gives it a credible chance to influence local governance. Mnguni emphasized that the party is not a minor political entity but a serious contender with a clear vision for the city's future.

Mnguni Highlights Stronger Local Vote Share

Lukhona Mnguni addressed criticisms that Rise Mzansi is merely a small political actor by pointing to specific electoral data from the recent cycle. He noted that the party secured 1.5% of the vote in Johannesburg, making it the seventh largest party in the city during the 2024 elections. Mnguni calculated that maintaining this percentage in the upcoming local government election would yield five seats out of the 270 available on the city council.

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He contrasted this local strength with the party's national performance, where it holds two seats out of 400 in parliament. Mnguni argued that the percentage weight of Rise Mzansi is significantly more potent in Johannesburg than at the national level. He drew a historical parallel to the Democratic Alliance, which began as a 1.7% party in 1994 before growing into a major political force, suggesting that current voter skepticism toward new alternatives is misplaced.

Appeal To Middle Class And Governance Critique

During a campaign interaction in Bryanston, Mnguni directed his message specifically to middle-class voters, identifying their disengagement as a primary driver of the current decline in governance. He stated that many citizens have withdrawn from political participation for a long time, which has severely disadvantaged the country. He urged these groups to overcome their hesitation and engage with parties that propose tangible changes.

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Mnguni criticized the tendency of voters to dismiss those attempting to effect change while expecting others to solve systemic issues. He argued that the population must start somewhere in rebuilding the political landscape. His appeal highlighted the need for active participation to reverse the negative trends observed in public service delivery and administrative competence.

Commitment To Root Out Corruption And Hire

If elected, Mnguni pledged to immediately address corruption and the culture of wrongdoing embedded within the City of Johannesburg. He defined the term amasela, translated as thieves, as representing an ecosystem of malfeasance involving city administration, political leadership, and fraudulent service providers. Mnguni stated that his administration would start by removing executives and senior managers who have failed in their duties within the Gauteng government.

The candidate also highlighted findings from the Madlanga commission, which revealed that many individuals in city police departments are not fit for purpose. To address this, he proposed conducting comprehensive skills audits to ensure that only competent personnel are retained in key roles. This approach aims to professionalize the workforce and eliminate the influence of criminals masquerading as legitimate business entities.

Procurement Transparency And State Security Role

Rise Mzansi plans to overhaul the procurement process to ensure maximum transparency and accountability. Mnguni mandated that all bid evaluation and adjudication committees must be recorded and that these recordings must be published when successful bidders are announced. This measure is designed to prevent situations similar to those exposed by the Madlanga commission, where witnesses claimed ignorance of meeting minutes to obscure accountability.

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He argued that making these records public will crowd the accountability space and provide citizens with the information needed to monitor governance without relying on PAIA applications. Furthermore, Mnguni pointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention in Johannesburg through a presidential working group as a strategic advantage. He suggested leveraging the state security agency from the presidency's office to implement an intelligence-led process against hijacked buildings.

Manifesto Focus On Infrastructure And Spatial Equity

The Rise Mzansi manifesto includes the creation of an infrastructure development fund and a focus on instilling meaningful public participation. Mnguni described the party as one of social democrats deeply embedded in the pursuit of social justice. He urged voters to look beyond immediate service delivery failures like potholes, water outages, and electricity reliability.

He argued that voters have been conditioned to focus only on these symptoms rather than the underlying structural issues. Mnguni called for a broader vision of a Johannesburg that is just, equitable, and fair for all residents. He concluded that elections represent an opportunity to imagine and build a city that caters to the needs of every citizen, not just those addressing immediate infrastructural complaints.